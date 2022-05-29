Kelly Osbourne Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

"What a difference a year can make," starts off a new social media post from Kelly Osbourne, and for Kelly it has truly been a momentous year that now includes one full year of sobriety.

Osbourne posted about the one year sober date anniversary on social media Friday (May 27), sharing the 12 Steps sobriety counter along with the message, "What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!"

Prior to her sobriety slip, Osbourne had been sober since 2017.

It was April 2021 when Osbourne first shared her relapse in sobriety on social media. "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she said and acknowledged, "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I will be telling everyone what's been going on and what happened."

Kelly continued, "I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I will be sober tomorrow. But I've learned it truly is one day at a time, and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you."

She would also add, "For me, it's all about accountability. I know that I couldn't fully move forward if I didn't tell everybody what I'd done."

Osbourne later opened up about her slip on an appearance on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, stating, “I was alone, sitting by a pool and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me. And I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne. It looked really nice and I was like, ‘I can do that, too.’ And the next day, I had two glasses. And the day after that, it was bottles.”

Sobriety isn't the only major thing that's happened with Kelly over the past year. In January, speculation started to surface that she was dating Slipknot's Sid Wilson. The couple made their pairing Instagram official in February on Valentine's Day, and earlier this month, as Osbourne alluded to in her sobriety post, she learned she was pregnant with their first child.

Wilson was among the many well wishes on Osbourne's sobriety post, offering a series of heart, raised hands and kissing heart emojis. Congrats to Osbourne as she marks the sober occasion.

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.