The rumors have been hot and heavy this week about multiple iconic hard rock and metal bands heading to Indio, California this fall for a new festival event known as the Power Trip Festival. Earlier this week, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne and Tool all posted teasers for Power Trip, which was described as an evolution of the 2016 Desert Trip festival. Given there were two acts for each day, Guns N' Roses have now been confirmed as the mystery sixth band.

Guns N' Roses, who were already scheduled to be on the West Coast for a weekend-closing set at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on Oct. 8, will be one of the opening night performers for Power Trip on Friday, Oct. 6 along with Iron Maiden.

Saturday (Oct. 7) will feature AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne sharing the concert stage, featuring two highly anticipated concert returns for legendary veteran acts. At present, neither acts has any other tour dates on their schedule.

The final day on Sunday (Oct. 8) will have Metallica and Tool finishing out the weekend. At present, no other dates surround the Power Trip date for Metallica, but Tool, like Guns N' Roses, are doubling up on the California festival fun by headlining the Friday (Oct. 6) date of Aftershock.

The music weekend (Oct. 6-8) event will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

3-Day General Admission tickets start at $599 + fees, or turn the volume up with The Pit, Reserved Floor, Grandstand Seating options, and various VIP Packages.

Tickets for the Power Trip Festival will start on Thursday, April 6 at 10AM PT. You can register now for tickets and find out about the hotel and VIP packages at the Power Trip festival website.

Power Trip Festival Teaser

power trip festival 2023, Goldenvoice loading...