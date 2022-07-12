Rage Against the Machine lead vocalist Zack de la Rocha injured his leg onstage during the rap-rock band's second night of their 2022 "Public Service Announcement" reunion tour in Chicago on Monday (June 11), according to subsequent reports from Blabbermouth and Consequence.

Two nights before, in East Troy, Wisconsin, the group kicked off their first concerts in 11 years.

In Chicago, de la Rocha seemingly sustained the injury while performing Rage Against the Machine's 1992 individualist rock anthem "Bullet in the Head," just four songs into their set at United Center, a correspondent for Consequence relayed. Fan-captured footage shows the performance.

Following the injury, the singer was helped off stage by crew members. He returned shortly after to perform the rest of the set seated on a stage monitor, apparently unable to put weight on the leg.

Undeterred, de la Rocha reportedly relayed to the audience, "I don't know what happened to my leg right now, but you know what? We're gonna keep this fuckin' shit goin'. If I have to crawl across this stage. We're gonna play for y'all tonight. We came too fuckin' far."

With Rage's renewed activity, clueless listeners are waking up the the longtime activist band's "wokeness." Two weeks ago, a pop station played the group's "Killing in the Name" on repeat. Before that, Rage shared rehearsal audio from their tour preparations.

Last month, Rage Against the Machine showed their support for reproductive rights by donating proceeds to that cause after the Supreme Court overturned Americans' federal right to abortion. The right had been in place since Roe v. Wade in 1973, nearly two decades before the De la Rocha-led rockers formed in Los Angeles in 1991. During their shows, they've also thrust the controversial decision onto the stage backdrop with pro-choice messaging while highlighting forced birth statistics.

See Rage's tour dates under the videos. Get tickets here.

Rage Against the Machine, "Bullet in the Head" (Live - July 11, 2022)

Rage Against the Machine, "Testify" (Live - July 11, 2022)

Rage Against the Machine 2022 Tour Dates

July 12 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 15 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Bluesfest

July 16 – Quebec City, Quebec @ FEQ

July 19 – Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Ctr

July 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 25 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Ctr

July 27 – Cleveland, Ohio @ RM Fieldhouse

July 29 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

July 31 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 2 – Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Aug. 3 – Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Aug. 8 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Aug. 9 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Aug. 11 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Aug. 12 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Aug. 14 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Aug. 24 – Edinburgh, England @ Royal Highland

Aug. 26 – Leeds, England @ Leeds

Aug. 28 – Reading, England @ Reading

Aug. 30 – Paris, France @ RockenSeine

Sept. 1 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

Sept. 3 – Hannover, Germany @ Expo

Sept. 5 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Sept. 8 – Malaga, Spain @ Andalucia

Sept. 10 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool

Sept. 13 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadhalle

Sept. 15 – Krakow, Poland @ Taruon Arena

Sept. 17 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Zagreb Arena

Sept. 19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2

Rage Against the Machine 2023 Tour Dates

Feb. 22, 2023 – Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Ctr

Feb. 24, 2023 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Ctr

Feb. 26, 2023 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Feb. 28, 2023 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

March 3, 2023 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

March 5, 2023 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

March 7, 2023 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr

March 9, 2023 – Tacoma, Wash. @ TacomaDome

March 11, 2023 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum

March 13, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

March 15, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

March 17, 2023 – Winnipeg, M.B. @ Canada Life Ctr

Marcy 19, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Ctr

Marcy 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Ctr

March 22, 2023 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Premier Ctr

March 28, 2023 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr

March 30, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

April 1, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

April 2, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena