Zack de la Rocha Injures Leg at Second Rage Against the Machine Reunion Show
Rage Against the Machine lead vocalist Zack de la Rocha injured his leg onstage during the rap-rock band's second night of their 2022 "Public Service Announcement" reunion tour in Chicago on Monday (June 11), according to subsequent reports from Blabbermouth and Consequence.
Two nights before, in East Troy, Wisconsin, the group kicked off their first concerts in 11 years.
In Chicago, de la Rocha seemingly sustained the injury while performing Rage Against the Machine's 1992 individualist rock anthem "Bullet in the Head," just four songs into their set at United Center, a correspondent for Consequence relayed. Fan-captured footage shows the performance.
Following the injury, the singer was helped off stage by crew members. He returned shortly after to perform the rest of the set seated on a stage monitor, apparently unable to put weight on the leg.
Undeterred, de la Rocha reportedly relayed to the audience, "I don't know what happened to my leg right now, but you know what? We're gonna keep this fuckin' shit goin'. If I have to crawl across this stage. We're gonna play for y'all tonight. We came too fuckin' far."
With Rage's renewed activity, clueless listeners are waking up the the longtime activist band's "wokeness." Two weeks ago, a pop station played the group's "Killing in the Name" on repeat. Before that, Rage shared rehearsal audio from their tour preparations.
Last month, Rage Against the Machine showed their support for reproductive rights by donating proceeds to that cause after the Supreme Court overturned Americans' federal right to abortion. The right had been in place since Roe v. Wade in 1973, nearly two decades before the De la Rocha-led rockers formed in Los Angeles in 1991. During their shows, they've also thrust the controversial decision onto the stage backdrop with pro-choice messaging while highlighting forced birth statistics.
See Rage's tour dates under the videos.
Rage Against the Machine, "Bullet in the Head" (Live - July 11, 2022)
Rage Against the Machine, "Testify" (Live - July 11, 2022)
