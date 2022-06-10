Rage Against the Machine Share New Audio From Tour Rehearsal

Rage Against the Machine's highly-anticipated reunion tour, which has been postponed the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, kicks off in just about a month, and the rockers have shared brand new audio from a recent rehearsal to show us how they're sounding.

According to the post on their Instagram, the clip was recorded live from a rehearsal they had on June 7. The song featured in the post is "War Within a Breath," from their 1999 album The Battle of Los Angeles. Setlist.fm notes that the last time the band played the track live was in 2008 at the Leeds festival.

Rage's last live performance together took place in 2011, so these upcoming shows will be their first in 11 years. Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk have been playing together in Prophets of Rage since then, so they haven't lost a beat. But, as you'll hear in the clip, Zack de la Rocha still has as much energy and power in his vocal delivery as ever.

Check it out below.

The long-awaited tour was first announced back in November of 2019, and the initial performance was slated for March 26, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. In February of 2020, they unveiled a schedule for a full world tour, but fate would have it that the world shut down just a few weeks later because of the virus, so none of their 2020 plans actually happened.

Two years later and the run will finally kick off July 9 in East Troy, Wis. Due to high demand, RATM are playing a total of five shows at Madison Square Garden in New York in early August. Run the Jewels will join them as support throughout the tour. See all of the dates here.