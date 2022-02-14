Rage Against the Machine Announce Rescheduled 2023 North American Tour Dates
Rage Against the Machine's reunion plans, like most act's touring plans, were thwarted by the pandemic, but the band will finally get a chance to take the stage later this year with Zack de la Rocha and they've rescheduled some of this year's shows to early 2023 as well.
The band recently pushed back some of their 2022 tour plans, and have now made good on their plans to reschedule the shows. As things stand now, Rage Against the Machine will return to the concert stage on July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin, playing a full tour leg this summer wrapping up Aug. 14 at New York's Madison Square Garden.
As for the rescheduled shows, those will get underway Feb. 22, 2023 in Las Cruces, New Mexico with the band playing indoor venues through the two-night finale April 1 and 2, 2023 in Detroit. See all of their scheduled dates below.
Run the Jewels, who were initially confirmed as support back in 2020, will remain the support act for all dates except the July 16 show this summer at Quebec City's Festival D'Ete De Quebec.
In a statement to fans, the band stated, "The rescheduled Rage Against the Machine "Public Service Announcement" tour dates are listed below. All tickets for the moved dates will be honored. Fans who would like a refund have until March 15, 2022 and should contact your point of purchase. Thank you. Brad, Tim, Tom & Zack."
2023 Rescheduled Tour Dates
Feb. 22 - Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
Feb. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Feb. 26,28 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
March 3, 5 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
March 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
March 9 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
March 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum
March 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 15 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
March 17 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Marcy 19-20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
March 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
March 28 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
March 30 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
April 1-2 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar's Arena
2022 Tour Dates
July 9 - E. Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 11-12 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 15 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 16 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival D'Ete De Quebec
July 19 - Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre
July 21, 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
July 25 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center
July 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
July 31 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 2-3 - Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Aug. 8-9 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11-12 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden