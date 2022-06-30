Canadian Pop Station Plays Rage Against the Machine Song on Repeat
Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name" has been playing non-stop on the Canadian radio station KiSS FM 104.9 in Vancouver since two of its DJs were laid off Tuesday (June 28), per Rolling Stone.
When Loudwire tuned in early Thursday (June 30), the station was still repeating the protest song from the American rap-metal band's self-titled 1992 debut, Rage Against the Machine. KiSS Vancouver and its partner stations usually play hot contemporary pop.
The Rage song reportedly started blasting continuously on Wednesday (June 29), roughly 24 hours after longtime KiSS morning duo Kevin & Sonia, Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, announced their departure due to what they alluded in a statement was a format change.
"Our 5 years on KiSS RADiO has come to an end," the pair said on social media. "KiSS is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won't be part of this new chapter." (Read the broadcasters' full post down toward the bottom of this page.)
They continued, "Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling — gratitude. First and foremost, thank you, our loyal listeners and now friends. We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who shared their mornings with us and invited us into their lives through the radio."
The station's protest in response is now trending on Twitter, where listeners have reported calling in to request other songs, only for the current DJ to spin "Killing in the Name" again. Rage guitarist Tom Morello acknowledged the protest on Twitter this week.
Last week, Rage Against the Machine showed their fierce support for reproductive rights by donating proceeds to that cause after the Supreme Court overturned Americans' constitutional right to abortion. The right had been in place since Roe v. Wade in 1973, nearly two decades before the Zack de la Rocha-led rockers formed in Los Angeles in 1991.
See Rage's tour dates below. Get tickets here.
Rage Against the Machine, "Killing in the Name"
Rage Against the Machine 2022 Tour Dates
July 9 – East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley
July 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 12 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 15 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Bluesfest
July 16 – Quebec City, Quebec @ FEQ
July 19 – Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Ctr
July 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
July 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
July 25 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Ctr
July 27 – Cleveland, Ohio @ RM Fieldhouse
July 29 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
July 31 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 2 – Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Aug. 3 – Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Aug. 8 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG
Aug. 9 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG
Aug. 11 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG
Aug. 12 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG
Aug. 14 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG
Aug. 24 – Edinburgh, England @ Royal Highland
Aug. 26 – Leeds, England @ Leeds
Aug. 28 – Reading, England @ Reading
Aug. 30 – Paris, France @ RockenSeine
Sept. 1 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
Sept. 3 – Hannover, Germany @ Expo
Sept. 5 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
Sept. 8 – Malaga, Spain @ Andalucia
Sept. 10 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool
Sept. 13 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadhalle
Sept. 15 – Krakow, Poland @ Taruon Arena
Sept. 17 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Zagreb Arena
Sept. 19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2
Rage Against the Machine 2023 Tour Dates
Feb. 22, 2023 – Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Ctr
Feb. 24, 2023 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Ctr
Feb. 26, 2023 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Feb. 28, 2023 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
March 3, 2023 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
March 5, 2023 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
March 7, 2023 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr
March 9, 2023 – Tacoma, Wash. @ TacomaDome
March 11, 2023 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum
March 13, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome
March 15, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
March 17, 2023 – Winnipeg, M.B. @ Canada Life Ctr
Marcy 19, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Ctr
Marcy 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Ctr
March 22, 2023 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Premier Ctr
March 28, 2023 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr
March 30, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr
April 1, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
April 2, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena