Rage Against the Machine Postpone Spring 2022 Tour Dates, Exit Boston Calling Festival

Rage Against the Machine fans will have to wait a little longer for the band to return to the stage. That's because the band has postponed their spring reunion tour dates, with plans to reschedule them for a later time, with their 2022 touring now expected to kick off in July.

In a statement posted to social media, the band confirmed the shifting in their schedule, now starting their 2022 touring on July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin with support from Run the Jewels.

The first hint of movement in their scheduling came recently with the band's absence from the 2022 edition of Coachella lineup having previously been scheduled as a headliner pre-pandemic. It's also been revealed that band will not be part of Boston Calling, another festival they were scheduled to headline. Organizers of that festival revealed the news, with plans to announce their full lineup tomorrow (Jan. 21) at 10AM ET.

As for Rage Against the Machine's statement on the shifting of dates, it reads as follows:

The Rage Against the Machine "Public Service Announcement" North American tour with Run the Jewels will now start on July 9, 2022 in East Troy, Wisconsin. Headline shows scheduled for March 31, 2022 through May 23, 2022 will be postponed and rescheduled. All tickets for the moved dates will be honored. For fans wishing to obtain a refund for the postponed dates, refunds are available for a 30-day window from the point of purchase only, starting today. We will be back to you soon with the rerouted dates. - Brad, Tim, Tom and Zack

For those wondering, the list of cities affected by the postponed dates includes El Paso, Las Cruces, Glendale, Oakland, Tacoma, Portland (Ore.), Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Sioux Falls, Minneapolis, Kansas City, St. Louis and Detroit. Stay tuned for the rerouted shows. For now, you can check out the shows that remain firm in Rage Against the Machine's touring schedule below.

Rage Against the Machine / Run the Jewels 2022 Tour Dates

July 9 - East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 11-12 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 15 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 16 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival D'Ete de Quebec

July 19 - Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

July 21, 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 25 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

July 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

July 31 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 2-3 - Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Aug. 8-9, 11-12, 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden