Rage Against the Machine were noticeably absent from the lineup announced this week for 2022's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., finally confirming the reunited rap-metal band won't make up their missed headlining slots from the past two years.

Both years' Coachellas were scrapped because of the pandemic. Rage Against the Machine had been named as headliners for 2020, and were at one point due to re-try in 2021. This year, Rage have a massive concert tour planned, but they will not be playing Coachella.

Coachella on Tuesday (Jan. 12) revealed Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West as the festival's three headliners across April 15–17 and April 22–24 at the Empire Polo Club. Phoebe Bridgers, Spiritualized, Turnstile and Maneskin are also on the bill. West was billed as Ye on the festival poster; the artist changed his legal name to the mononym last year.

Concertgoers looking to still catch Rage will have opportunities to do so throughout North America this year. The band plans to hit the road in March, starting in El Paso, Texas, and making their way around the U.S. and Canada before wrapping things up with a Madison Square Garden residency in August. Get Rage Against the Machine concert tickets here.

The first weekend of Coachella 2022 is already sold out. Pre-sale for the encore weekend (the lineup's the same for each) starts Friday (Jan. 14) at 10AM PT. Get more info at coachella.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought festivals and touring to a complete halt in 2020. And though many events and artists were able to return the following year, several could not. The festival industry is hoping for a more substantial comeback in 2022, despite the now-surging omicron variant of the virus, as The New York Times reported. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, over 800,000 Americans have died from COVID.

See the full 2022 Coachella lineup below.