Thursday have postponed a pair of their planned holiday concerts this week in Washington, D.C. (Dec. 29), and Sayreville, N.J. (Dec. 30), that would've featured the band plus Laura Jane Grace. That's because Thursday said "one of the band" has tested positive for COVID-19.

But plans remain in place for a jam-packed Thursday package tour in early 2022. To be headlined by the influential Geoff Rickly-led post-hardcore group, the trek will find its supporting acts in a hand-picked trio of classic emo bands — Cursive, former Sunny Day Real Estate singer Jeremy Enigk and The Appleseed Cast.

Thursday, of course, are the screamo popularizers who first ignited with 2001's Full Collapse. Cursive made a name for themselves in the same era on Saddle Creek Records. The silky-voiced Enigk has performed solo since last parting ways with emo favorites Sunny Day Real Estate. The post-rock-driven Appleseed Cast are an atmospheric band once signed to Deep Elm Records.

As for Thursday's nixed gigs, they revealed this week (Dec. 26), "One of the band has tested positive for covid this morning. The shows this week in DC [at 9:30 Club] and Sayreville [at Starland] are NOT happening. Rescheduled dates will be announced imminently."

In the canceled shows' place, Thursday will re-broadcast their Signals V2 livestream performance from last year, as they explained in a longer statement on Monday (Dec. 27). Tickets for the re-stream this Thursday (Dec. 30) are available now at livefrom.events/thursday.

Other musicians who've gotten a positive COVID test include Bruce Dickinson, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, members of Korn and others. Vaccination efforts continue as 61 percent in the U.S. are fully inoculated. Over 800,000 Americans have died of COVID, per The New York Times.

Thursday's latest album, No Devolución, emerged in 2011. Rickly has also performed with bands such as United Nations and No Devotion.

Get tickets for the 2022 tour at thursday.net, and see those dates under Thursday's postponement message.

Thursday, Cursive, Jeremy Enigk + The Appleseed Cast Winter 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Jan. 6 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Jan. 7 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

Jan. 8 – Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall

Jan. 9 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jan. 11 – Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Jan. 12 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Jan. 14 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Jan. 15 – San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

Jan. 16 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Jan. 17 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Jan. 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

Jan. 20 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Jan. 21 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall

Jan. 22 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology

Jan. 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Jan. 26 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Jan. 27 – Portland, Me. @ Aura

Jan. 28 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place

Feb. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Feb. 6 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Feb. 7 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Feb. 9 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

Feb. 10 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting factory

Feb. 11 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

Feb. 12 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Feb. 14 – San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall

Feb. 15 – Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House

Feb. 17 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theatre

Feb. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

Feb. 19 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick