Korn drummer Ray Luzier has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sitting out some of the band's upcoming tour dates while FEVER 333's Aric Improta has been tapped as the temporary fill-in.

Luzier is the third member of Korn to test positive for the virus since the band's return to the road over the summer. First, singer Jonathan Davis contracted COVID-19, which forced the postponement of a handful of dates and, after he recovered, he was still suffering from after-effects that necessitated being seated for part of the headlining performance with the aid of supplemental oxygen onstage as well.

Guitarist Munky then tested positive for COVID-19 over a week after Davis' return, and his Love & Death bandmate J.R. Bareis served as his fill-in so the tour could continue.

Now, Korn have called on the services of Improta, who spent the summer touring alongside them and co-headliners Staind in FEVER 333, as revealed in a tweet announcing the latest update.

"Unfortunately, Ray has tested positive for COVID, and he will not be playing the next three shows in Vegas, Fresno, and Oakland. Korn will be continuing on as scheduled despite these circumstances. We are anticipating a quick recovery for Ray and he should be back to play the Los Angeles shows with us," says the official statement from Korn.

The group confirmed that FEVER 333's Aric Improta will be playing in Luzier's absence in that same tweet.

Korn's next five shows will be with System of a Down after they were tapped as the replacement for Faith No More, who bowed out to allow frontman Mike Patton to prioritize his mental health.

Loudwire wishes Luzier and quick and full recovery.