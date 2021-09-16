Korn Replacing Faith No More on Five System of a Down 2021 Shows

Right before the onset of the pandemic, System of a Down had booked a series of stadium shows with Faith No More and Korn. After numerous reschedulings and changes to the lineups, another change has come, this time with Korn stepping back in due to Faith No More bowing out of 2021 shows to allow singer Mike Patton to focus on his mental health.

The change impacts a total of five October dates, all but one of which are in California, the lone outlier being the first of the bunch — an Oct. 15 stop in Las Vegas.

Korn are currently on tour with Staind, and have endured a handful of hurdles as they look to wrap things up on Oct. 3 without further incident. Before the band returned to the road this year, they announced they would be going onstage without the services of longtime bassist Fieldy, who is on hiatus. They later had to pause the run to allow frontman Jonathan Davis to recover from COVID-19 and are marching on with fill-in guitarist J.R. Bareis, Head's Love & Death bandmate, while Munky sits out temporarily due to contracting COVID-19 as well.

See the complete list of upcoming stops, all of which will also feature opener Russian Circles, directly below.

Earlier this week, Patton announced a cancelation of all 2021 Faith No More and Mr. Bungle shows, citing "issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic" in reference to his mental health. Faith No More issued their own statement and supported their singer's decision and Patton's Mr. Bungle bandmates Dave Lombardo and Scott Ian also expressed their support individually on social media.

System of a Down, Korn 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 15 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 16 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 18 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium

Oct. 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium