Scott Ian + Dave Lombardo Show Support for Mike Patton, Praise Singer’s Decision to Prioritize Mental Health

Mike Patton's Mr. Bungle bandmates Dave Lombardo and Scott Ian have expressed support for their singer, who announced yesterday (Sept. 14) that he was canceling a number of tour dates in order to focus on his mental health.

In an official statement, Patton revealed that scheduled shows with Faith No More and Mr. Bungle would not go ahead as planned as he cited "[mental health] issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic and are challenging me right now." Not feeling he would be able to dedicate 100 percent to his performances, Patton apologized to fans for the cancelations.

The singer also said that Faith No More (who issued their own statement) and Mr. Bungle supported his decision and, following the public announcement, drummer Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, Misfits) and Scott Ian (Anthrax, The Damned Things) shared posts on social media, showing further support for Patton.

"My dear friend and brother in music, you have my complete support to do whatever you need to do for your mental health and over all well-being. Love, respect & support always," wrote Lombardo in a retweet of Patton's announcement through Mr. Bungle's Twitter account.

Ian, who joined Mr. Bungle in 2019 in tandem with Lombardo, shared Patton's statement as well on Instagram and wished his singer the best. "Hey Maestro, your health is all that matters. We’re here for you always my friend," said Ian. "Love ya more than the Crumbsuckers!"

Loudwire wishes Mike Patton the best as he focuses on his mental health.