KISS’ Paul Stanley + Family Test Positive for Omicron Variant

KISS' Paul Stanley is once again recovering after revealing via social media that he and his entire family have tested for the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Stanley reveals in his posting that his symptoms so far have been mild and shared that he's glad that he had been vaccinated.

"My Omicron face," wrote Stanley. "Yup. My entire family has it. I'm tired and have sniffles. Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms. Do as you choose. I'm so glad I'm vaccinated."

The past year has seen the original coronavirus strain mutate with the Delta variant taking over as the most common during the late summer and early fall months, while the Omicron variant has surged late in the year, now accounting for 73 percent of all cases.

Daily Covid-19 case rates in the U.S. have surpassed Delta’s surge, but hospitalization numbers remain relatively low.

Back in August of this year, KISS had to postpone tour dates after Stanley tested positive for COVID-19. His fellow KISS bandmate Gene Simmons also tested positive. At the time, Stanley said he had been experiencing flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly, initially testing negative but eventually a positive test came back necessitating the postponement of dates.

It's been a tough year for Stanley who suffered the death of his guitar tech Francis Steuber from COVID-19 and the death of his father William Eisen at 101 within weeks of each other in October and November.

Loudwire wishes Paul Stanley and his family a quick and full recovery.