The Fest 2023 Lineup Revealed – Thursday, Descendents, Less Than Jake + More

The Fest is back for its 21st year, and the organizers have lined up quite a bill. Returning to Gainesville, Florida, the weekend of Oct. 27-29, organizers have selected Thursday, Descendents and Less Than Jake as the headliners, with both Thursday and Less Than Jake playing special album shows.

Thursday will play two sets, featuring their album War All the Time. The same can be said for Less Than Jake who will salute their Hello Rockview album. Other acts playing multiple sets include The Wonder Years, Mustard Plug, Braid, Strike Anywhere, The Pietasters, comedian Chris Gethard, Direct Hit! and The Bollweevils. In addition to Thursday and Less Than Jake, you'll also find Braid performing Frame and Canvas for its 25th anniversary and Direct Hit! playing Brainless God.

Other significant acts of note scheduled over the three-day weekend include Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Dillinger Four, Lucero, Gwar, Sparta, All, Laura Jane Grace, Against All Authority, Samiam, Smoking Popes, Cloud Nothings, Eve 6, I Am the Avalanche, Tim Barry, Brendan Kelly, No Trigger, We Are the Union and more. You can see the full lineup listed in the admat below.

Three-day passes for Fest 21 will go on sale April 20 at 10AM ET. You can also check out the local hotel guide and get additional ticketing info via The Fest 21 website.

