2023 So What?! Music Festival Lineup Revealed – The Used, Pierce the Veil + More

It's a big week for festival announcements and the So What?! festival is getting in on the fun, revealing their 2023 lineup. The two-day festival is set to take place June 24 and 25 at Dallas' Fair Park with a bill featuring headliners The Used, Pierce the Veil, Sleeping With Sirens and Thursday, with the latter act revisiting their War All The Time album for a special performance.

This marks the 11th year for the So What?! music festival, which is now backed by a partnership with between Texas promoter Third String Entertainment and leading independent electronic music promoter Disco Donnie Presents. What they've provided is an "eclectic and all encompassing bill" that should give music lovers a wealth of options.

In addition to the four headliners, rock fans will get a Breathe Carolina throwback live set, the return of Maylene & the Sons of Disaster and reunion sets from Woe, Is Me, The Color Morale, Forever the Sickest Kids and Head Automatic. Plus, Neck Deep, Don Broco, Saosin, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Upon a Burning Body, Girlfriends, We the Kings, '68, Alesana, He Is Legend, Poorstacy and more will be rocking out.

There will also be a wealth of hip-hop acts including Oliver Francis, Jasiah, Lil Darkie and Freddie Dredd, while buzzy new acts Sxmpra, WHOKILLEDXIX, Nascar Aloe and Haarper are certain to turn a few heads. Check out the full lineup listed below.

Disco Donnie says, "I've kept an eye on Mike and Orlando [Mendoza]’s success at Third String Entertainment for a long time - it’s amazing what they’ve accomplished so far. We've always talked about working together and saw this year as the perfect opportunity. I see a lot of myself in Mike & Orlando. At the end of the day I believe this partnership will help develop the So What?! Music Festival and Unsilent Night brands to their full potential. I also think they can teach us a lot, as well."

So What?! co-founder Mike Ziemer adds, “I think the overall experience for both artists and fans will be the best it’s ever been this year. Just like us, Donnie takes pride in making sure no corners are cut with both and seeing the way he has brought so many great festivals to life is inspiring. His festivals always incorporate well thought out activations and interactive art and other things that we would love to begin including in ours.”

To learn more about the 2023 edition of the So What?! festival and get ticketing information, visit the So What?! music festival website. You can also look into hotel packages here.

