The Used + Pierce the Veil Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour With Three Other Special Guests

The Used and Pierce the Veil have just announced "The Creative Control Tour," a co-headlining North American run which will also feature special guests Don Broco, DeathbyRomy and/or Girlfriends at select stops.

Both groups will be out in support of 2023 albums with Toxic Positivity from The Used arriving on May 19, just four days before the tour starts, and The Jaws of Life, the latest from Pierce the Veil after a seven-year gap between full lengths.

It all starts in Austin, Texas on May 23 with a total of 26 dates on the books, the last being July 2 in Phoenix, Arizona.

"We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce the Veil," enthuses The Used frontman Bert McCracken, "We've been friends for a long time and I know this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so fucking stoked and will see you there!"

"Every night of this tour is going to be a celebration," adds Pierce the Veil, "Our new album The Jaws of Life is finally out and we get to share this monumental moment with our beautiful fans. We are so honored to hit the road with The Used, a band that has inspired us since the very beginning. It’s going to be unlike any other tour we’ve done and we can’t wait to see you there. Thank you for all of your support."

See the complete list of upcoming dates below and look for tickets to go on sale March 10 at 10AM local time through Live Nation. A Citi presale begins on March 7 at 12PM ET through March 9 at 10PM local time and more presale information can be found here.

The Used + Pierce the Veil Co-Headlining 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 23 — Austin, Texas @ HEB Center at Cedar Park ^+

May 24 — New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore Harrah's New Orleans ^+

May 26 — Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa ^+

May 27 — Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre ^+

May 28 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^+

May 30 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy ^+

May 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^+

June 02 — Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach ^+

June 03 — Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion ^+

June 06 — Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *^+

June 07 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre ^+

June 09 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Skyline Stage at the Mann ^+

June 10 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena ^+

June 12 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^#

June 13 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^#

June 15 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center ^#

June 16 — Moon Twp, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center ^#

June 17 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center ^#

June 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^#

June 21 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^#

June 22 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee ^#

June 24 — Dallas, Texas @ Fair Park *^#

June 28 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex (Outdoors) ^#

June 29 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort ^#

July 01 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^#

July 02 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ With Don Broco

+ With DeathbyRomy

# With girlfriends