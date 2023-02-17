The Used Envision a Dystopian Divide on Punk-Infused ‘People Are Vomit,’ Announce New Album

The Used are set to return with their first album in three years. The set, titled Toxic Positivity, is on track for a May 19 release through Big Noise. And they're kicking things off with a fiery new song, "People Are Vomit."

The band last rocked us with 2020's Heartwork album, and are now providing the tenth studio album of their career.

As stated, The Used are launching into the new album with "People Are Vomit," a high energy punk-infused track with aggressive guitars and a presence that demands your attention.

Singer Bert McCracken foretells a dystopian future, one that envisions an American wasteland where the masses remain divided and allegiance is viewed as a disease. Admittedly, McCracken sings in the lyrics, "Tell me to pick a side, but I'm not sure I know how."

"We think this song is fun and cute," said the singer, then dropping the Oscar Wilde quote, "The truth is rarely pure and never simple."

Dive into the lyrics and check out the new song below.

The Used, "People Are Vomit" Lyrics

I don't wanna live in this American Wasteland

United we fall and divided where we stand

Crowds of people fall to their knees

Pledging their allegiance to this disease

Violence is sometimes necessary

Dying in our sleep from the American dream This future's fucked before it got started

Is this what you wanted?

Is this what you need?

This world's disgusting people are vomit

Is this what you wanted?

Is this what you need? I can show you fear in a handful of dust now

Tell me to pick a side but I'm not sure I know how

Crowds of people fall to their knees

Pledging their allegiance to this disease

Violence is sometimes necessary

Dying in our sleep from the American dream This future's fucked before it got started

Is this what you wanted?

Is this what you need?

This world's disgusting people are vomit

Is this what you wanted?

Is this what you need? I pledge allegiance to myself

I pledge allegiance to no one else

I pledge allegiance to myself

I pledge allegiance to no one else This future's fucked before it got started

Is this what you wanted?

Is this what you need?

This world's disgusting people are vomit

Is this what you wanted?

Is this what you need?

The Used, "People Are Vomit"

"People Are Vomit" appears on the band's tenth studio album, Toxic Positivity, and follows the late 2022 release, "Fuck You." The song is available here while the album is available to pre-order/pre-save here.

The Used, Toxic Positivity Album Artwork

the used, toxic positivity album art Big Noise