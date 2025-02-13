This year's Emo's Not Dead Cruise is in the books after an eventful week at sea and we've got photos from the fest so you can check out all the action!

The 2025 edition was headlined by The Used, also featuring Boys Like Girls, Chiodos, Norma Jean and other scenester favorites, expertly curated to make this cruise another can't-miss for fans.

Of course, there's more to a festival than the music and the cruise environment offers a unique opportunity to do some seriously fun stuff. Namely, the belly flop competition. We felt the pain just looking at one particular photo of what looked to be the absolute perfect flop.

Off deck, there was even an emo Jeopardy! quiz show, playing off the popular long-running TV series. It's the place to prove you're a bigger superfan than anyone else — who could resist?!

See photos of the bands, fans, that aforementioned belly flop and more further down the page.

Emo's Not Dead Cruise 2026

Next year's Emo's Not Dead Cruise will set sail on Jan. 22. It'll return four days later on the 26th, initially departing from and making its voyage to Miami to Costa Maya, Mexico aboard the Norwegian Joy.

The lineup hasn't been revealed yet and the general on-sale date for tickets is March 12. The deadline for pre-sale sign-ups is Feb. 27.

The fest will again partner with Sixthman for the event and more ticketing details can be found at the Emo's Not Dead Cruise website.