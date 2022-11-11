On Friday (Nov. 11), Pierce the Veil announced their new album The Jaws of Life, out in early 2023, and shared new song "Emergency Contact." The poppy San Diego emo-punkers haven't released an album since 2016's Misadventures, their fourth studio effort.

"Emergency Contact," written with some circumstantial assistance from pop-punk veteran Mike Herrera — he's the singer of MxPx and host of The Mike Herrera Podcast — follows Pierce the Veil's "Pass the Nirvana," a tune from September that also appears on The Jaws of Life.

Near the bottom of this post, see the album art and track list for The Jaws of Life, and watch the video for "Emergency Contact."

Pierce the Veil singer Vic Fuentes says of "Emergency Contact," "I wrote this song in Seattle at Mike Herrera from MxPx's home studio. He let me live there for a couple of months while working on the record. I love writing in Seattle because it gives me all of the '90s grunge rock vibes."

Of The Jaws of Life, he shares, "This album has truly brought us closer than we've ever been. It was extremely difficult for us to be off the road and apart for so long. We've never missed anything more than playing music together and never had such a strong appreciation for recording, touring and simply being in the same room together."

Pre-order The Jaws of Life here. It releases Feb. 10, 2023. See Pierce the Veil tour dates below.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with new rock and metal releases by liking Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" playlist on Spotify, updated weekly with 50 new songs.

Pierce the Veil, The Jaws of Life Album Artwork + Track Listing

Pierce the Veil, 'The Jaws of Life' Fearless Records loading...

1. "Death of an Executioner"

2. "Pass the Nirvana"

3. "Even When I'm Not With You"

4. "Emergency Contact"

5. "Flawless Execution"

6. "The Jaws of Life"

7. "Damn The Man, Save the Empire"

8. "Resilience"

9. "Irrational Fears"

10. "Shared Trauma"

11. "So Far So Fake"

12. "Fractures"

Pierce the Veil, "Emergency Contact" (Music Video)

Pierce the Veil Tour Dates

Nov. 11 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Nov. 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Ctr

Nov. 13 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon

Nov. 15 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Nov. 16 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

Nov. 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore

Nov. 19 – Cambridge, Mass. @ MGM Hall

Nov. 20 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Riverworks

Nov. 22 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore

Nov. 23 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore