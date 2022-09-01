Pierce the Veil’s First New Song Since 2016 Is F–king Heavy
Pierce the Veil have returned with their first new music since 2016, the single "Pass the Nirvana," which emerged on Thursday (Sept. 1). And it's fucking heavy.
The song's scream-filled fury matches the frustrating scope of its subject matter, which Pierce the Veil explained in a statement. The poppy San Diego post-hardcore emo-punkers haven't released a new tune since 2016's Misadventures, their fourth studio album. And on top of the fresh jam, next week, Piece the Veil will head out on tour with I Prevail, covering North America throughout the fall.
Listen to the new song near the bottom of this post.
Pierce the Veil lead singer Vic Fuentes explains, "'Pass the Nirvana' is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years. COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on."
He adds, "Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana."
See upcoming Pierce the Veil tour dates under the video.
Pierce the Veil, "Pass the Nirvana" (Lyric Video)
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil + Fit for a King 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 9 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony
Sept. 10 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest *
Sept. 11 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Center
Sept. 13 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room
Sept. 14 – Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena
Sept. 16 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live
Sept. 17 – Ralston, Neb. @ Credit Union Arena
Sept. 18 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Wave
Sept. 20 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion
Sept. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center
Sept. 23 – Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amp.
Sept. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Sept. 25 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Sept. 27 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Sept. 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Sept. 29 – Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues
Oct. 1 – Silvers Spring, Md. @ Fillmore
Oct. 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17
Oct. 4 – Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia
Oct. 5 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Rebel
Oct. 7 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre
Oct. 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe
Oct. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young *
Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young *
Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Oct. 26 – San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic
Oct. 28 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young *
Oct. 31 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra
Nov. 1 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution
Nov. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex
Nov. 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore
Nov. 6 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Nov. 8 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Nov. 9 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
Nov. 11 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
Nov. 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Center
Nov. 13 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon
Nov. 15 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Nov. 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore
Nov. 19 – Cambridge, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall
Nov. 20 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Riverworks
Nov. 22 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore
* Festival date (I Prevail + Pierce the Veil only)