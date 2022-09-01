Pierce the Veil’s First New Song Since 2016 Is F–king Heavy

Pierce the Veil have returned with their first new music since 2016, the single "Pass the Nirvana," which emerged on Thursday (Sept. 1). And it's fucking heavy.

The song's scream-filled fury matches the frustrating scope of its subject matter, which Pierce the Veil explained in a statement. The poppy San Diego post-hardcore emo-punkers haven't released a new tune since 2016's Misadventures, their fourth studio album. And on top of the fresh jam, next week, Piece the Veil will head out on tour with I Prevail, covering North America throughout the fall.

Listen to the new song near the bottom of this post.

Pierce the Veil lead singer Vic Fuentes explains, "'Pass the Nirvana' is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years. COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on."

He adds, "Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana."

See upcoming Pierce the Veil tour dates under the video.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's rock and metal releases by liking Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" playlist on Spotify, updated weekly with 50 new songs.

Pierce the Veil, "Pass the Nirvana" (Lyric Video)

I Prevail, Pierce the Veil + Fit for a King 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 9 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony

Sept. 10 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest *

Sept. 11 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Center

Sept. 13 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

Sept. 14 – Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena

Sept. 16 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

Sept. 17 – Ralston, Neb. @ Credit Union Arena

Sept. 18 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Wave

Sept. 20 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion

Sept. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center

Sept. 23 – Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amp.

Sept. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Sept. 25 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Sept. 27 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Sept. 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Sept. 29 – Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

Oct. 1 – Silvers Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

Oct. 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17

Oct. 4 – Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia

Oct. 5 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Rebel

Oct. 7 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

Oct. 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe

Oct. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young *

Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young *

Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 26 – San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

Oct. 28 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young *

Oct. 31 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra

Nov. 1 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution

Nov. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex

Nov. 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore

Nov. 6 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Nov. 8 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Nov. 9 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Nov. 11 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Nov. 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Center

Nov. 13 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon

Nov. 15 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Nov. 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore

Nov. 19 – Cambridge, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Nov. 20 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Riverworks

Nov. 22 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore

* Festival date (I Prevail + Pierce the Veil only)