I Prevail Book 2022 North American Tour With Pierce the Veil + More

I Prevail have just booked a series of 2022 North American tour dates, made up of two legs, featuring support from Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King and more.

The first trek kicks off Sept. 9 in Asbury Park, N.J. through Oct. 9 in Chicago, Ill. Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King and Yours Truly will join them on select dates. Then, the second leg begins with two performances at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 22 and 23, then continues the 24 in Los Angeles. Stand Atlantic will serve as the third act for this second run, in addition to Pierce the Veil and Fit for a King.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10AM local time. See all of the dates below, and get tickets here.

The tour is in support of I Prevail's upcoming new album True Power, which they just announced earlier this month with the release of the song "Body Bag." The record will be out Aug. 19 via Fearless Records, and can be pre-ordered/saved here.

I Prevail 2022 North American Tour (Leg 1)

Sept. 9 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sept. 10 — Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

Sept. 11 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center

Sept. 13 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sept. 14 — Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena

Sept. 16 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

Sept. 17 — Ralston, Neb. @ Liberty First Credit Union Arena#

Sept. 18 — Wichita, Kan. @ Wave

Sept. 20 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Sept. 21 — San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center

Sept. 23 — Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amphitheater

Sept. 24 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Sept. 25 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Sept. 27 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Sept. 28 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Sept. 29 — Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

Oct. 1 — Silvers Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 2 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct. 4 — Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia

Oct. 5 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Oct. 7 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre

Oct. 8 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Oct. 9 — Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

* I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date

I Prevail 2022 North American Tour (Leg 2)

Oct. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Fest*

Oct. 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Fest*

Oct. 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 26 — San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

Oct. 28 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Oct. 29 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Fest*

Oct. 31 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

Nov. 1 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Nov. 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Nov. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Nov. 8 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Nov. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Nov. 11 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Nov. 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Nov. 15 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Nov. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov. 19 — Cambridge, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 20 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks

Nov. 22 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

* I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date