I Prevail Book 2022 North American Tour With Pierce the Veil + More
I Prevail have just booked a series of 2022 North American tour dates, made up of two legs, featuring support from Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King and more.
The first trek kicks off Sept. 9 in Asbury Park, N.J. through Oct. 9 in Chicago, Ill. Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King and Yours Truly will join them on select dates. Then, the second leg begins with two performances at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 22 and 23, then continues the 24 in Los Angeles. Stand Atlantic will serve as the third act for this second run, in addition to Pierce the Veil and Fit for a King.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10AM local time. See all of the dates below, and get tickets here.
The tour is in support of I Prevail's upcoming new album True Power, which they just announced earlier this month with the release of the song "Body Bag." The record will be out Aug. 19 via Fearless Records, and can be pre-ordered/saved here.
I Prevail 2022 North American Tour (Leg 1)
Sept. 9 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sept. 10 — Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*
Sept. 11 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center
Sept. 13 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Sept. 14 — Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena
Sept. 16 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live
Sept. 17 — Ralston, Neb. @ Liberty First Credit Union Arena#
Sept. 18 — Wichita, Kan. @ Wave
Sept. 20 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Sept. 21 — San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center
Sept. 23 — Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amphitheater
Sept. 24 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Sept. 25 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Sept. 27 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Sept. 28 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Sept. 29 — Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues
Oct. 1 — Silvers Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct. 2 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Oct. 4 — Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia
Oct. 5 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
Oct. 7 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre
Oct. 8 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Oct. 9 — Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
* I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date
I Prevail 2022 North American Tour (Leg 2)
Oct. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Fest*
Oct. 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Fest*
Oct. 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Oct. 26 — San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic
Oct. 28 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Oct. 29 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Fest*
Oct. 31 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
Nov. 1 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Nov. 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Nov. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Nov. 8 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Nov. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
Nov. 11 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
Nov. 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Nov. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Nov. 15 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Nov. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Nov. 19 — Cambridge, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 20 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks
Nov. 22 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
* I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date