Pierce the Veil’s Vic Fuentes + Wife Danielle Expecting First Baby Together

Pierce the Veil lead singer Vic Fuentes and his wife, the influencer and model Danielle Victoria Fuentes, are expecting their first child together. The couple revealed the baby news in a slew of happy pics this week.

Vic, 39, and Danielle, 29, got engaged last year and have since married after dating for more than six years. Prior to their courtship, Danielle appeared in Pierce the Veil's 2012 music video for the Kellin Quinn-assisted single "King for a Day."

"Can't wait to meet you," Vic wrote with a red heart emoji alongside they carousel of images the couple shared on Tuesday (Sept. 13). The photo booth-style shots show Vic and Danielle celebrating together with a printout of their ultrasound.

"You + Me + Baby," Danielle wrote on her post of the same pics. "We can't wait to meet you little one. February can't come soon enough!"

Two weeks ago, Pierce the Veil returned with their first new song since 2016, the single "Pass the Nirvana." The peppy track's scream-filled fury matches the frustrating scope of its subject matter, which Vic explained in a statement on Sept. 1.

The singer and guitarist said, "'Pass the Nirvana' is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years. COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on."

He added, "Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana."

Before "Pass the Nirvana," the San Diego-based emo-punkers hadn't released music since Misadventures, their fourth studio album. Piece the Veil are now on tour with I Prevail, covering North America through the fall. See the dates under the images.

I Prevail, Pierce the Veil + Fit for a King 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 14 – Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena

Sept. 16 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

Sept. 17 – Ralston, Neb. @ Credit Union Arena

Sept. 18 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Wave

Sept. 20 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion

Sept. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center

Sept. 23 – Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amp.

Sept. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Sept. 25 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Sept. 27 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Sept. 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Sept. 29 – Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

Oct. 1 – Silvers Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

Oct. 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17

Oct. 4 – Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia

Oct. 5 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Rebel

Oct. 7 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

Oct. 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe

Oct. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 26 – San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

Oct. 28 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Oct. 31 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra

Nov. 1 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution

Nov. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex

Nov. 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore

Nov. 6 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Nov. 8 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Nov. 9 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Nov. 11 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Nov. 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Center

Nov. 13 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon

Nov. 15 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Nov. 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore

Nov. 19 – Cambridge, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Nov. 20 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Riverworks

Nov. 22 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore