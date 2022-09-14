Pierce the Veil’s Vic Fuentes + Wife Danielle Expecting First Baby Together
Pierce the Veil lead singer Vic Fuentes and his wife, the influencer and model Danielle Victoria Fuentes, are expecting their first child together. The couple revealed the baby news in a slew of happy pics this week.
Vic, 39, and Danielle, 29, got engaged last year and have since married after dating for more than six years. Prior to their courtship, Danielle appeared in Pierce the Veil's 2012 music video for the Kellin Quinn-assisted single "King for a Day."
See the photos near the bottom of this post.
"Can't wait to meet you," Vic wrote with a red heart emoji alongside they carousel of images the couple shared on Tuesday (Sept. 13). The photo booth-style shots show Vic and Danielle celebrating together with a printout of their ultrasound.
"You + Me + Baby," Danielle wrote on her post of the same pics. "We can't wait to meet you little one. February can't come soon enough!"
Two weeks ago, Pierce the Veil returned with their first new song since 2016, the single "Pass the Nirvana." The peppy track's scream-filled fury matches the frustrating scope of its subject matter, which Vic explained in a statement on Sept. 1.
The singer and guitarist said, "'Pass the Nirvana' is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years. COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on."
He added, "Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana."
Before "Pass the Nirvana," the San Diego-based emo-punkers hadn't released music since Misadventures, their fourth studio album. Piece the Veil are now on tour with I Prevail, covering North America through the fall. See the dates under the images.
Vic Fuentes + Wife Danielle Expecting First Child Together - Sept. 13, 2022
Pierce the Veil, "Pass the Nirvana" (Lyric Video)
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil + Fit for a King 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 14 – Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena
Sept. 16 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live
Sept. 17 – Ralston, Neb. @ Credit Union Arena
Sept. 18 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Wave
Sept. 20 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion
Sept. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center
Sept. 23 – Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amp.
Sept. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Sept. 25 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Sept. 27 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Sept. 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Sept. 29 – Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues
Oct. 1 – Silvers Spring, Md. @ Fillmore
Oct. 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17
Oct. 4 – Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia
Oct. 5 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Rebel
Oct. 7 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre
Oct. 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe
Oct. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Oct. 26 – San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic
Oct. 28 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Oct. 31 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra
Nov. 1 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution
Nov. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex
Nov. 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore
Nov. 6 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Nov. 8 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Nov. 9 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
Nov. 11 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
Nov. 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Center
Nov. 13 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon
Nov. 15 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Nov. 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore
Nov. 19 – Cambridge, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall
Nov. 20 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Riverworks
Nov. 22 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore