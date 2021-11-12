Thursday Announce 2022 Tour With ‘Dream Lineup’ of Veteran Emo Acts
Thursday have revealed U.S. dates for a jam-packed package tour in early 2022. To be headlined by the influential Geoff Rickly-led post-hardcore group, the trek will find its supporting bands in a hand-picked trio of classic emo acts — Cursive, former Sunny Day Real Estate singer Jeremy Enigk and The Appleseed Cast.
Thursday, of course, are the chic screamo popularizers who first blew up the scene with 2001's Full Collapse. The forlorn Cursive made a name for themselves in the same era on Midwestern emo label Saddle Creek Records. The silky-voiced Enigk has performed solo since last parting ways with emo favorites Sunny Day Real Estate. The post-rock-indebted The Appleseed Cast were a linchpin band for 2000s emo label Deep Elm.
See the dates down toward the bottom of this post.
Announcing the tour this week, Thursday said, "We couldn't be more excited about our first full U.S. tour back in action. No exaggeration: this is our dream lineup. We can barely believe we've pulled it off. Friends, heroes and collaborators, all pulling out the stops and turning back the clocks."
Thursday previously announced a string of holiday shows with Laura Jane Grace for this December, including one in their home state of New Jersey.
Thursday's most recent album, No Devolución, emerged in 2011. Rickly has also performed with hardcore act United Nations and the alt-rock No Devotion.
Get tickets for the 2022 tour via thursday.net.
Thursday, Cursive, Jeremy Enigk + The Appleseed Cast Winter 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Jan. 6 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Jan. 7 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
Jan. 8 – Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall
Jan. 9 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Jan. 11 – Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
Jan. 12 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Jan. 14 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Jan. 15 – San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger
Jan. 16 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
Jan. 17 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Jan. 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
Jan. 20 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Jan. 21 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall
Jan. 22 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology
Jan. 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
Jan. 26 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Jan. 27 – Portland, Me. @ Aura
Jan. 28 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place
Feb. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Feb. 6 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Feb. 7 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
Feb. 9 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
Feb. 10 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting factory
Feb. 11 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland
Feb. 12 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Feb. 14 – San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall
Feb. 15 – Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House
Feb. 17 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theatre
Feb. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent
Feb. 19 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick