Thursday have revealed U.S. dates for a jam-packed package tour in early 2022. To be headlined by the influential Geoff Rickly-led post-hardcore group, the trek will find its supporting bands in a hand-picked trio of classic emo acts — Cursive, former Sunny Day Real Estate singer Jeremy Enigk and The Appleseed Cast.

Thursday, of course, are the chic screamo popularizers who first blew up the scene with 2001's Full Collapse. The forlorn Cursive made a name for themselves in the same era on Midwestern emo label Saddle Creek Records. The silky-voiced Enigk has performed solo since last parting ways with emo favorites Sunny Day Real Estate. The post-rock-indebted The Appleseed Cast were a linchpin band for 2000s emo label Deep Elm.

See the dates down toward the bottom of this post.

Announcing the tour this week, Thursday said, "We couldn't be more excited about our first full U.S. tour back in action. No exaggeration: this is our dream lineup. We can barely believe we've pulled it off. Friends, heroes and collaborators, all pulling out the stops and turning back the clocks."

Thursday previously announced a string of holiday shows with Laura Jane Grace for this December, including one in their home state of New Jersey.

Thursday's most recent album, No Devolución, emerged in 2011. Rickly has also performed with hardcore act United Nations and the alt-rock No Devotion.

Get tickets for the 2022 tour via thursday.net.

Thursday, Cursive, Jeremy Enigk + The Appleseed Cast Winter 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Jan. 6 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Jan. 7 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

Jan. 8 – Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall

Jan. 9 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jan. 11 – Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Jan. 12 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Jan. 14 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Jan. 15 – San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

Jan. 16 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Jan. 17 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Jan. 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

Jan. 20 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Jan. 21 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall

Jan. 22 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology

Jan. 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Jan. 26 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Jan. 27 – Portland, Me. @ Aura

Jan. 28 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place

Feb. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Feb. 6 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Feb. 7 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Feb. 9 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

Feb. 10 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting factory

Feb. 11 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

Feb. 12 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Feb. 14 – San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall

Feb. 15 – Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House

Feb. 17 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theatre

Feb. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

Feb. 19 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick