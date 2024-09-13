Fall is fast approaching and we're starting to fill up some 2025 touring as well. This week brings 10 new rock and metal tours plus a few special engagements for name rock and metal bands as well.

Leading the way this week, we have two reunions and one farewell tour. After a few years apart and a delay in their 2024 touring, Heart have revealed their reschedule tour dates. We've also got the highly anticipated return of Mike Portnoy behind the kit with Dream Theater in 2025. And sadly, we are bidding adieu to Refused next year.

There's also news concerning Primus and Taking Back Sunday holiday shows, an Alex Van Halen book tour and the first tease for the 2025 INKcarceration Festival.

The Browning

Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - Feb. 9

Support Acts: Dropout Kings, Filth and The Defect

Cursive

Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - Feb. 23

Support Acts: Plie

Dream Theater

Tour Dates: Feb. 7 - March 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Heart

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - April 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Kaonashi

Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - Nov. 23

Support Acts: Mix of Headline Dates and Supporting Protest the Hero, Omerta

Letters to Cleo

Tour Dates: Nov. 15 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Pessimist

Tour Dates: Nov. 26 - Dec. 1

Support Acts: Massacre

Refused

Tour Dates: March 21 - April 10

Support Acts: Quicksand

Robbietheused

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 6

Support Acts: None Listed

Wunderhorse

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - Feb. 12

Support Acts: None Listed

Also of Note:

* 3 Inches of Blood have booked a pair of California dates for early 2025. They'll play Hollywood's Fonda Theatre on Jan. 24 and San Francisco's Regency Ballroom on Jan. 25. Toxic Holocaust, Haunt and Intranced will open both dates.

* Chad Smith and Andrew Watt have announced a Sept. 18 performance at New York's Brooklyn Bowl.

* While the lineup is still pending, INKcarceration Festival organizers have revealed that the 2025 festival will return to the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio the weekend of July 18-20.

* Primus have announced their New Years Eve plans, performing Dec. 30 and 31 at Oakland's Fox Theater for what's being dubbed "The Fisherman's Chronicles Costume Ball."

* Taking Back Sunday have announced their holiday shows for 2024. The band will play Dec. 4 and 5 at Mulcahy's in Wantagh, New York. That's followed by two dates Dec. 6 and 7 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey. Sweet Pill, Modern Chemistry, Sincere Engineer, Hollygen and Footballhead will provide support on select dates.

* Alex Van Halen has announced several events surrounding his Brothers memoir. He'll take part in book signing events Oct. 21 and 22 at New York City's Barnes & Noble and Northvale, New Jersey's Books & Greetings. The Van Halen drummer will also take part in a live conversation event in Los Angeles at the Frost Auditorium in Culver City, California on Oct. 24.

