Rockers React to Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Earlier today (June 24), the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision, now making it legal for states to ban abortions. The original ruling had established the constitutional right to abortion in 1973.

A Supreme Court draft regarding the decision was originally leaked in early May, sparking nationwide controversy over whether it would pass. The draft was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who declared, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. We hold that Roe and Casey [1992's Planned Parenthood v. Casey] must be overruled... It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

As a result of the decision, states are granted the right to make their own abortion laws, and it's estimated that roughly half of the states in the U.S. are going to outlaw abortions. Other states may adjust their policies in order to regulate abortions [via CNBC].

Rockers have taken to social media to share their reactions to the contentious news.

"No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the freedom to choose," stated Pearl Jam. "Today's decision impacts everyone and it will particularly affect poor women who can’t afford to travel to access health care. We will stay active, we will not back down and we will never give up. Elections have consequences, please join us. Text CHOICE to 855-812-VOTE."

Planned Parenthood have addressed the news as well, and provided resources for those who need help.

"The Supreme Court has taken away our right to abortion and overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the floodgates for states across the country to ban abortion. The court has failed us all — but this is far from over," the organization wrote. "We know what politicians want because it's already happening: to ban abortion state by state—& eventually a national ban. But, like generations before us, we'll fight for each other. If you or someone you know needs an abortion, reach out: 1-800-230-Plan & http://AbortionFinder.org."

Phil Labonte (All That Remains)

