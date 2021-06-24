Science can teach us a lot about ourselves. It's certainly given us a wealth of information over the years about heavy metal and its effect on avid listeners of the genre.

Studies regarding how different styles of music affect various aspects of our bodies are carried out all the time. Often, their conclusions about metal might surprise the average non-metal listener. Other times, results about metal or hard rock's impact on frequent consumers might feed into an existing stereotype.

That's because misconceptions about those who listen to loud or aggressive music still exist, unfortunately, even though such notions are largely receding. Regardless, those who research metal music and how it can influence fans' mental or physical states nearly always elicit some enticing bit of information.

Did you know one study found metal fans are most likely to have a sexual encounter in a car? Or that listening to metal may lower one's blood pressure? How about the study that said listening to metal can reduce anger? It seems science is always finding something new about metalheads and the music we love.

On top of that, there are plenty of other absorbing findings from metal studies in the list below. Scroll through and see what science has taught us about ourselves and our favorite music in just the last few years. You might find something that'll make you think twice about heavy metal and how it affects you.

12 Things Science Has Learned About Metalheads Through Music Studies What conclusions has research drawn about heavy metal fans? Many, actually, and some that might even shock or surprise the casual listener. The more we understand how we enjoy music, the more we learn how different genres can affect us. And heavy metal is a music style the often goes under the microscope.