Study Reveals the U.S. States With the Worst Concert Crowds

Have you ever gone to a concert and gotten upset because of how obnoxious the crowd was being? A new study by No Deposit Fan has revealed the U.S. states with the worst concert crowds based on their behavior, and what it is that people are doing during shows that's so obnoxious.

In early April, No Deposit Fan surveyed 1,003 individuals from all 50 U.S. states who've attended at least one concert since the beginning of 2023. The majority of the participants were Millennials (47 percent), while only 6 percent were Baby Boomers. More than half of them were male, 46 percent were female and 3 percent identified as non-binary or other. The concerts weren't broken down by genre, so the data is for all shows in general.

The results showed that 38 percent of respondents saw an increase in "rude or disruptive behavior" at concerts this year, and 33 percent asserted that they've witnessed much worse concert behavior since before the COVID-19 pandemic started in March of 2020. The states where people reported seeing the most drastic changes in concert behavior were Kentucky and Maine, with 67 percent of people claiming crowds in those locations have gotten much worse.

Over half of the respondents from North Carolina, Nevada, Mississippi, Virginia, Nebraska, Vermont, Missouri, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, and Maryland also noted that audiences have gotten more disruptive this year. On the other hand, people from Alaska, Louisiana, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Wyoming didn't report seeing any changes in crowds at all.

READ MORE: Study Reveals the Rock + Metal Bands That Make People Feel Most Confident

So, what exactly is it that people are doing that's so "rude and disruptive" at shows?

Excessive use of smartphones, loud talking, disregarding personal space, littering, pushing and shoving, excessive intoxication, live streaming the event without permission and ignoring venue rules were the eight most-reported behaviors that others find obnoxious at concerts.

See some graphs from the study below, and read the full report here.

U.S. States With the Worst Concert Crowds nodepositfan.com loading...

Worst Concert Behaviors nodepositfan.com loading...