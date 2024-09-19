A new study by Tebra reveals the top three metal bands that appear on mental health playlists.

To compile the report, titled "Healing Harmonies: Top Music for Mental Health," Tebra surveyed over 1,000 individuals — 208 of which were medical professionals and 793 were not — and analyzed more than 68,000 songs on Spotify to see which genres and artists appeared on mental health playlists the most.

Of the Top 10 artists overall, only one rock artist made the ranking — The Beatles. However, rock was ranked the No. 1 genre found on mental health playlists, with metal coming in at No. 4.

The three rock artists found most frequently on mental health playlists, according to the study, were The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, in that order. The three metal artists that showed up the most on these playlists were Black Sabbath, Metallica and Slipknot, respectively.

Genres + Artists on Mental Health Playlists tebra.com loading...

Tebra also quizzed participants on the benefits they feel while listening to music when they're struggling with their mental health. They found that 79 percent of individuals seek solace in music when they're feeling mentally unwell. The benefits of listening to music during low times included enhanced mood, reduced stress, increased happiness, calmed anxiety and a few others.

READ MORE: Study Shows Which Rock + Metal Bands Appear the Most on Sex Playlists

Fans of indie/alternative, metal, folk and rock reported having poor mental health the most, and over a third of participants claimed to listen to rock music when they feel anxious or stressed. About 11 percent of them said they prefer listening to metal when they're sad or depressed.

There you have it — when you're feeling down, put on some Black Sabbath, Metallica or Slipknot and you should start feelings the benefits mentioned above.

Read the full study at this location.

Top Mental Health Genres tebra.com loading...