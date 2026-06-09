Study – Where U.S. Musicians Are Finding Their Practice Spaces in 2026

Where are musicians finding their practice spaces in 2026? A new study from SpareFoot breaks down what American musicians have been doing amidst a current financial crunch and one of the most popular options appears to be renting and rehearsing in a storage unit.

The study surveyed 718 U.S. musicians to learn about their rehearsal habits and find out where they are going to find places conducive to getting in their work at an affordable rate. The types of musicians ranged from hobbyists (73 percent of respondents) to professionals (six percent) with part-time musicians in the middle (20 percent). Nearly half of respondents were millennials, while Gen Z accounted for 27 percent, 20 percent were Gen X and just four percent were Baby Boomers.

One of the key takeaways from the study was that approximately one in six musicians has utilized a storage unit for rehearsing within the last 12 months.

Why Are Musicians Choosing Storage Units for Rehearsals?

There are a number of factors in why this has become a more desirable option.

The SpareFoot study reveals that 70 percent of respondents cited the freedom from noise complaints. Other key factors included privacy, cost and gear security, with over 50 percent of the respondents choosing each of those options. It can also offer climate control, a feeling of personal safety and the close quarters make for solid social connection.

The study reveals that 34 percent of respondents say they use the storage space a few times per month, while only eight percent shared that they rehearsed there multiple times a week. The survey also found that 69 percent view their storage unit as a temporary solution, while 25 percent view it as a long-term option.

Of those surveyed, 33 percent used the storage units to rehearse metal music, the most of any genre. Country, R&B/soul, hip-hop/rap and pop followed closely behind.

READ MORE: Map Shows the Most Searched Music Genres by State

It's also revealed in the SpareFoot study that musicians who were rehearsing in a storage unit were paying an average of $158 a month for the space, while a traditional rehearsal studio was running $413 a month.

That difference translates to $3,060 over the course of the year, making the storage unit a significantly cheaper option, while underscoring how costly being a musician is even with the cheaper of those two options.

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Are There Potential Issues With a Storage Unit?

The study notes that it's important to study the lease terms of a unit by facility as not every storage unit business may be welcoming of musicians playing there.

It's shown that seven percent of the musicians surveyed stated that they had been "warned, fined or removed" from the facility for using it as a rehearsal space. So, if you want to use the space for reasons beyond simply storing items, review those details carefully.

It's also important to check out what you're getting with your unit. Some of the factors that the musicians were looking at included the risk of break-ins, poor ventilation, the possibility of mold, moisture or humidity damaging gear, extreme temperatures and limited hours of access.

What Are Some Other Options?

The survey revealed that 41 percent of musicians say they had also either practiced in their car, used a parking garage, a park or another public space because they had no other options.

The biggest complaint (42 percent) forcing musicians out of their rehearsal space according to the SpareFoot Study was noise complaints from neighbors. The musicians also cited conflicts with family members, band breakups, rent increases, studio shutdowns and the threat of eviction for forcing them to seek other alternatives. Of those surveyed, 19 percent stated that they had to quit a band or turn down a gig because they had nowhere affordable to practice.

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Below, see a gallery of the rock and metal bands that have played over 2,000 live shows.