Study Reveals Which Rock Artists’ Concerts Are Most Expensive Per Minute

Concert tickets tend to be expensive these days, and a new study by Jeff Bet reveals which rock artists are the most expensive to see per minute — and the metal artist that gives the best value for the price.

Spending hundreds of dollars to see a band play an hour-long set doesn't sound as appealing as seeing a band who plays longer sets, so it's easier to justify paying a high price to see a show when it goes on for a longer amount of time.

Jeff Bet compiled the results for their study by analyzing data from Pollstar and Setlist.fm over the last four years (2019 to 2023) to see which artists are the most expensive to see live in concert — but they broke the cost down by minute.

Thus, artists such as Taylor Swift, who perform for over three hours, aren't actually as expensive to see live when you break it down that way because you're getting a longer show for your money.

The Most Expensive Artists to See Live Per Minute

Of the 10 most expensive artists to see live, four fall within the rock genre — U2, The Rolling Stones, The Eagles and Blink-182. U2 tickets, on average, are the most expensive overall, coming in at around $272 per ticket. Their average concert runs a little over two hours long, so the cost to see them per minute is about $2.12.

The Rolling Stones, whose performances last on average just under two hours, cost $1.78 to see per minute, and The Eagles and Blink-182 trail them at $1.74 and $1.53 per minute, respectively.

READ MORE: What Rock Artist Has Sold the Most Concert Tickets?

To see data for other rock and metal artists, such as Metallica, Pearl Jam, Bon Jovi, Nickelback and Guns N' Roses, check out the full Jeff Bet study here. There are five pages of data underneath the Top 10 table, so you can scroll to see how expensive it is to see your favorite band.

The 10 Most Expensive Artists to See Live Per Minute jeffbet.com loading...

The Artist Who Provides the Most Value for Their Ticket Cost

The study also found that a metal artist provides the most value per ticket cost, as their concerts only cost $0.39 per minute — Korn. Their sets are a little over an hour and a half long, and the average price per ticket is only $38.

Korn pulled in over $10 million in total ticket sales within that four-year window.