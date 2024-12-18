The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced a new ban on "junk fees" that are often tacked onto concert and other event tickets at checkout.

The ban will make it so that all hidden fees must be shown upfront during the purchasing process rather than at the end when individuals are about to pay. Not only will the ban impact tickets for events, but other charges such as hotel and vacation rental reservations.

Therefore, people will know what the total price is before checking out — no "service," "convenience" or "resort" fees can be unexpectedly added on at the end.

“People deserve to know upfront what they’re being asked to pay — without worrying that they’ll later be saddled with mysterious fees that they haven’t budgeted for and can’t avoid,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in a statement.

“The FTC’s rule will put an end to junk fees around live event tickets, hotels and vacation rentals, saving Americans billions of dollars and millions of hours in wasted time. I urge enforcers to continue cracking down on these unlawful fees and encourage state and federal policymakers to build on this success with legislation that bans unfair and deceptive junk fees across the economy.”

This is especially great news for traveling concertgoers, who will now know the full cost of both the ticket and the lodging before checking out.

Live Nation in Support of New FTC Ban

Live Nation expressed its support for the new ban. The company, which had already adopted an "all-in pricing" model, said in a statement, "We’ve led the industry by adopting all-in pricing at all Live Nation venues and festivals and applaud the FTC’s industry-wide mandate, so fans will now be able to see the total price of a ticket right upfront no matter where they go to see a show or buy a ticket."

READ MORE: Study Reveals Which Concerts Are Most Expensive Per Minute

The ticketing giant implemented their all-in pricing policy in the fall of 2023, which allowed for more cost transparency for fans purchasing event tickets. Within six months, the company reported an 8 percent increase in sales, as individuals knew what the total cost was before making it to the checkout page.

The actual cost of concert tickets is an entirely different story, but at least there will be less frustration over hidden fees.