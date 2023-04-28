Study Reveals the Rock + Metal Bands That Make People Feel Most Confident

Your favorite music shouldn't just sound good, it should also make you feel good. A new study by WithinHealth has revealed which rock and metal bands make people feel the most confident about themselves and their bodies.

Medical News Today defines body image as "how an individual sees their own body and the feelings associated with this perception." The individual often focuses on their weight, hair, skin and even particular body parts, and their perspective can be influenced by a wide array of factors, especially social media and pop culture. Thus, a positive body image means the person feels good about their appearance.

To gather the data, WithinHealth studied body positivity-related playlists on Spotify, and then surveyed over 1,000 music listeners about how certain artists and songs make them feel about their body image. While the Top 5 artists for making people feel confident are Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Adele, Beyonce and Lady Gaga, according to the results, rock fans actually reported having the best body positivity image.

A total of 64 percent of the participants who noted feeling confident about their bodies listen to rock, 40 percent listen to alternative music and 23 percent are metalheads.

WithinHealth broke it down even further by inquiring about specific artists within each genre. The five rock artists that make people have the most confident are Queen, Guns N' Roses, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles and Pink Floyd, according to the study, and the five metal artists that make people feel the best are Metallica, Tool, Nirvana, Five Finger Death Punch and Avenged Sevenfold.

Furthermore, 37 percent of the participants noted that music helped them develop a positive body image, and 28 percent of people feel that music videos have a negative impact on their body image.

See a graph from the study below, and read the full report here. Happy listening!

