Study Reveals Percentage of People Who’ve Had Sex at Music Festivals

Music festivals are cesspools for all kinds of activities — yes, even sex. A new study by Lovehoney has revealed the percentage of people who've had sex at music festivals, and it's probably more than you think.

Lovehoney is a sexual wellness brand that surveyed over 2,100 adults (individuals over the age of 18) who have had sex to find out just how many people have done it at music festivals. It turns out 39 percent of adults have engaged in sex at music festivals. Nearly half (47 percent) of men surveyed admitted that they've had sex at festivals, whereas 30 percent of female participants have done the deed at a festival.

Age was a factor in the results, too. Over half (55 percent) of people who've had sex in these settings were between the ages of 18 and 34, but 13 percent of those over the age of 55 had done it as well.

Lovehoney even determined the zodiac sign that's most likely willing to have sex at a festival — Taurus, which spans people born between April 20 and May 20. "Known to be one of the most sensual star signs, it’s perhaps no surprise that Taureans are the most likely to give into their physical urges after they’ve been bopping along to their favorite artists," the study notes. The Virgo sign (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) was next in line.

READ MORE: Study Reveals the U.S. States With the Worst Concert Crowds

"Festivals are like a big playground for adults. They’re all about having fun and give people the chance to escape the stress, duties and rules of everyday life," Lovehoney's Elisabeth Neumann said. "Festivals promise freedom and are spaces to let us explore new things and perhaps be a bit more daring. Whether it be with your partner or someone you’ve just met, having sex contributes to this spirit of excitement and adventure.”

Lovehoney also has some advice for those who want to practice safe sex at these types of public events. They encourage the use of protection, using good hygiene (wipes, hand sanitizer) and always making sure there is mutual consent between the parties involved.

See the full study here.