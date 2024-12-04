What are Halestorm so scared of?

Oh nothing, just the infamous Blood Prison in this special episode of Season 2 of Paranormal Prison, exclusively on Loudwire!

All four members of the veteran rock group confront their fears at this feature attraction housed inside the Ohio State Reformatory, filmed at this year's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

Halestorm's visit is a side quest from our chilling paranormal investigations inside the prison. So far this season, Machine Head's Robb Flynn, Holy Wars, Mushroomhead and Shadows Fall have uncovered some freaky paranormal activity throughout various sections of the prison.

Check out the full episode and learn more about the Paranormal Prison video series below.

...and watch until the end to see the text message from Lzzy Hale about what happened after we were done filming! Do we have a new fifth member of Halestorm?

About Paranormal Prison

Loudwire has teamed up with Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents to bring you 12 brand new episodes of Paranormal Prison!

We invite you and your favorite artists inside Ohio State Reformatory, where Ohio's most violent criminals lost their lives, but some of their souls still remain.

Season 2 of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 1PM ET on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

A holiday break will take place on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 with Season 2 continuing from Jan. 8 through the end of the month.

Paranormal Prison: Season 2, Episode 5 - Halestorm Tour the Blood Prison

If you're a big fan of haunted houses, horror and the occasional travel documentary or TV show, you're probably already familiar with what Ohio State Reformatory's Blood Prison has to offer. Those who dare enter navigate cell blocks where only the unknown lurks, waiting for the right moment to penetrate every thrill seeker's soul with terror and trepidation.

You can experience it for yourself with tours open to the public, too... if you have the intestinal fortitude for it, that is!

Will Halestorm make it out alive? Which band member was scared the most? Find out in the episode below.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Fans are already looking forward to the 2025 installment, which takes place July 18, 29 and 20. The lineup, meanwhile, has yet to be announced, creating even more anticipation.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since it's formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.