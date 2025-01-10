With the holidays behind us, the concert announcements are ramping up again with 13 rock and metal tours announced over this past two weeks.

Leading the way are a new leg of dates for Killswitch Engage taking out Shadows Fall, Fit for a King, Boundaries for shows. Also in the works are some acoustic dates for Starset in the early part of 2025.

But the big news this week was mostly in the festival world where Bonnaroo, BeachLife and Boston Calling all announced their 2025 lineups. And we've got a book tour for P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval on the horizon as well.

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks

jon anderson of yes at the 2017 rock and roll hall of fame Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 1 - May 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

The Browning

the browning 2024 FIXT loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 4

Support Acts: Swarm, The Defect

Ticketing Info

Cold

cold's scooter ward Frank Mullen / WireImage, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 3 - June 1

Support Acts: September Mourning, University Drive

Notes: Celebrating 25th anniversary of 13 Ways to Bleed Onstage and 20th anniversary of A Different Kind of Pain

Ticketing Info

Emo Nite

Fans at Emo Nite 2021 Pollen loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 11 - March 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Killswitch Engage

killswitch engage 2025 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: May 8 - 18

Support Acts: Shadows Fall, Fit for a King, Boundaries

Ticketing Info

Lenny Kravitz

lenny kravitz at 2024 mtv video music awards Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 1-9

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Las Vegas residency in support of Blue Electric Light album.

Ticketing Info

Masvidal / MoonBladder

masvidal press photo and moonbladd press photo Photo by @ekaterinagorbacheva.art / Suspiria Promotions loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 21-24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Paradise Lost

paradise lost Nuclear Blast loading...

Tour Dates: May 16 -24

Support Acts: Gigan, Trouble

Ticketing Info

Rivetskull

rivetskull 2025 Mike Savoia loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 9 - March 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Shows are celebrating the music of Ronnie James Dio

Ticketing Info

Smoking Popes

smoking popes 2025 Howlin' Wuelf Media loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - May 2025

Support Acts: Camp Trash

Notes: Shows in support of 30th Anniversary of Born to Quit

Ticketing Info

Starset

starset Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - April 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Acoustic Tour

Ticketing Info

Torture

torture Daze loading...

Tour Dates: April 1 - 20

Support Acts: Balmora, Sanction, Final Resting Place, Azshara

Ticketing Info

Toxic Holocaust

toxic holocaust Photo by Chelsea Englizian loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 22 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

beale street music festival concert crowd Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images loading...

* The 2025 Bonnaroo lineup was revealed earlier this week, with headliners that include AVril Lavigne, Vampire Weekend, Hozier and Queens of the Stone Age among others, while Megadeth, Insane Clown Posse, Modest Mouse, Royel Otis, Bilmuri and more are also on the bill. The festival runs June 12-15 at The Farm in Manchester, Tenn.

Ticketing Info

* The 2025 Beachlife Festival is set for May 2-4 in Redondo Beach, California with headliners Lenny Kravitz, Sublime and Alanis Morisssette will headline with The Beach Boys, The Struts, The Pretenders, Cake, Sugar Ray,, Mt. Joy, Jackson Browne, Marcus King, Milo Auckerman, Jim Lindberg, Greg Graffin, Susannah Hoffs, Big Head Todd and the Monsters and more playing.

Ticketing Info

* Fall Out Boy, The Dave Matthews Band and country star Luke Combs will headline the 2025 edition of Boston Calling. Running May 23-25 in Allston, Mass., the music weekend also features sets from Tom Morello, Avril Lavigne, Cage the Elephant, The Black Crowes, All Time Low, Vampire Weekend, Sublime, Sheryl Crow, Wilderado, The Maine, Spin Doctors and more.

Ticketing Info

* Post.Festival is set for July 24-26 at HiFi and the HiFi Annex in Indianapolis. This year's lineup has taken shape with Converge, Emma Ruth Rundle, Cave In, Bongripper and Ranges leading the way. More bands are expected to be added shortly.

Ticketing Info

* Cage the Elephant, Sublime, Fitz and the Tantrums and Petey are among the music performers taking the stage at the SEMA Motorsports, Music and Car Festival taking place Nov. 4-7 on the Las Vegas Convention Center campus.

Ticketing Info

* InkCarceration continues to release their 2025 lineup in a piecemeal fashion. At press time, eight acts have been confirmed including Three Days Grace, Knocked Loose, Acid Bath, Crossfade, Chiodos, Suffocation, Catch Your Breath and Big Ass Truck. The fest is set for July 18-20 at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio.

Ticketing Info

* P.O.D. are throwing a benefit show dubbed the "Southtown Throwdown" on Jan. 11 at the San Diego Harley-Davidson in Chula Vista, California. Dogwood and No Innocent Victim provide support. Proceeds will aid the Youth of the Nation Foundation.

Ticketing Info

* Speaking of P.O.D., singer Sonny Sandoval is hitting the road for a book tour in support of his "Son of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds" memoir. The seven-date tour includes stops in Texas, California, Florida and New Mexico.

Ticketing Info