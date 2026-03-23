Cold Reschedule + Cancel Spring 2026 Tour Dates Following ‘Family Health Issues’

Veteran rockers Cold are in the unenviable position of having to reschedule some of their spring 2026 tour dates while having to cancel other stops as a result of dealing of with some "family health issues."

What Scooter Ward Said About the Changes to Cold's Spring 2026 Tour

In a posting to the band's Instagram, Cold vocalist Scooter Ward laid out the reasons for the upcoming changes to their itinerary.

"It’s never an easy decision for us to have to cancel or reschedule any shows for an upcoming tour," shared the singer. "With that said, family always remains the most important thing in all of our lives. Family health issues are sometimes unexpected and can create certain issues for us leaving."

"This January my mother had a major stroke while I was visiting my family for the holidays," the vocalist shared. "She ended up pulling through but it’s been a rough couple of months for her during recovery. I’m forever thankful and blessed she’s still with us. She’s finally now feeling a bit better and things are looking a bit more positive."

He continued, "I extended my stay to help facilitate all the things necessary to make both my parents lives easier during this time and to help where I could with all the day to day things. With that said, I had to make the decision to delay the start of the tour. Fortunately some of the shows were able to be rescheduled and unfortunately a few were not."

How Will the Cold Tour Be Affected?

Within the message, Ward noted that the move only impacts the band's shows between April 15 and May 2.

As for the rescheduled shows, they are as follows. The singer notes that those who've already purchased tickets or VIP options will have it all available to transfer to the new date.

April 25 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop (was previously April 15)

June 21 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood (was previously April 17)

June 23 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Turf Club (was previously April 19 at Fine Line)

June 24 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Bottom Lounge (was previously April 16)

As for the canceled dates, they are as follows. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase and VIP will be automatically refunded for all canceled dates.

April 18 - Omaha, Neb.

April 20 - Sioux Falls, S.D.

April 22 - Colorado Springs, Colo.

April 23 - Denver, Colo.

April 27 - Seattle, Wash.

April 28 - Portland, Ore.

April 30 - Roseville, Calif.

May 01 - Hollywood, Calif.

May 02 - San Diego, Calif.

The singer concluded, "Thank you all so much for all your love and understanding during this time. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused."

What About the Rest of Cold's 2026 Touring?

As stated, the move only impacts a portion of Cold's 2026 touring. At present, the band is expected to return to their regular schedule on May 3 in Anaheim, California. The trek has them paired with Alien Ant Farm, while University Drive, Idle Heirs and Sierra Swan will take turns in the opening spot through June 20 (now presumably June 24 with the rescheduled appearances).

Cold are also scheduled to join (hed) p.e. in September and October in the U.K.

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Dates and ticketing information for both legs can be found via the group's website.

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.