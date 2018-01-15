In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 15, 2018:

- Congrats to onetime tourmates Foo Fighters and Royal Blood as each act has been nominated for the 2018 Brit Awards. Foo Fighters are once again up for Best International Group, while Royal Blood earned a nod for Best British Group. Winners will be revealed during a Feb. 21 ceremony in London.

- Cold are on track to release a new album in 2018 and frontman Scooter Ward revealed that their live lineup will be bolstered by the additions of drummer Ethan York and guitarist Johnny Nova. They join guitarist Nick Coyle and bassist Lindsay Manfredi who played with Ward on the upcoming disc. The singer says an album title, artwork and release date will be revealed next month.

- Speaking of lineup changes, vocalist Oni Logan has exited Lynch Mob. The singer issued a statement revealing that he's putting together a new recording and touring project and that he's looking forward to writing for his own work and with other musicians.

- The Temperance Movement are on their way back with their third studio album and they've just released the title track called "A Deeper Cut." Take a listen to the more melancholy track right here and look for the new album on Feb. 16.

- Dead Cross are wasting no time in getting back to work on new music. The band, which features Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo, posted a tweet of a drum set in a studio with the caption "Destroy or be killed," with the #NewMusic.

- Wayland will return to the road this week to continue support of their Rinse & Repeat album. See dates and venues at this location.