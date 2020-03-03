Cold Book ‘A Different Kind of Tour’ Acoustic U.S. Dates

Cold will hit the road this spring, giving fans a little different presentation than what they're used to. The veteran rockers will serve up a stripped down set of new songs and older fan favorites on what they've dubbed "A Different Kind of Tour."

The trek launches April 2 in Laconia, New Hampshire, playing primarily in the eastern U.S. venture as far west as Arizona but barely touching in the western U.S. The run concludes May 30 in Flint, Michigan. See all of the stops listed below.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Thursday (May 5) at the band's website.

After a lengthy period without new music, Cold triumphantly returned in 2019 with their well-regarded The Things We Can't Stop album. The set yielded the singles "Shine," "Without You," "The Devil We Know" and "Run."

Cold "A Different Kind of Tour" 2020 Dates

April 2 - Laconia, N.H. @ Granite St Music Hall

April 3 - Albany, N.Y. @ Hollows

April 4 - Norwalk, Ct. @ Wall Street Theater

April 5 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall

April 9 - Ft. Meyers, Fla. @ Buddha Rock Club

April 10 - Destin, Fla. @ Destin Rocks

April 12 - Greer, S.C. @ The Spinning Jenny

April 14 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

April 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

April 17 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall

April 18 - Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolf Auditorium

April 19 - Easton, Pa. @ One Center Square

April 23 - Boston, Mass. @ City Winery

April 24 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Midtown Arts Center

April 25 - Hopewell, Va. @ Beacon Theatre

April 26 - Teaneck, N.J. @ Debonair Music Hall

April 29 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Winchester

April 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

May 1 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

May 2 - Lombard, Ill. @ Brauer House

May 4 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank

May 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Turf

May 7 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty’s

May 8 - Omaha, Neb. @ Sokol Auditorium

May 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis

May 13 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

May 15 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live

May 20 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Pub Rock

May 22 - Amarillo, Texas @ Hoots

May 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

May 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

May 27 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

May 28 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theatre

May 29 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ HiFi

May 30 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Napalm Records