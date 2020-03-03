Cold Book ‘A Different Kind of Tour’ Acoustic U.S. Dates
Cold will hit the road this spring, giving fans a little different presentation than what they're used to. The veteran rockers will serve up a stripped down set of new songs and older fan favorites on what they've dubbed "A Different Kind of Tour."
The trek launches April 2 in Laconia, New Hampshire, playing primarily in the eastern U.S. venture as far west as Arizona but barely touching in the western U.S. The run concludes May 30 in Flint, Michigan. See all of the stops listed below.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Thursday (May 5) at the band's website.
After a lengthy period without new music, Cold triumphantly returned in 2019 with their well-regarded The Things We Can't Stop album. The set yielded the singles "Shine," "Without You," "The Devil We Know" and "Run."
Cold "A Different Kind of Tour" 2020 Dates
April 2 - Laconia, N.H. @ Granite St Music Hall
April 3 - Albany, N.Y. @ Hollows
April 4 - Norwalk, Ct. @ Wall Street Theater
April 5 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall
April 9 - Ft. Meyers, Fla. @ Buddha Rock Club
April 10 - Destin, Fla. @ Destin Rocks
April 12 - Greer, S.C. @ The Spinning Jenny
April 14 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
April 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
April 17 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall
April 18 - Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolf Auditorium
April 19 - Easton, Pa. @ One Center Square
April 23 - Boston, Mass. @ City Winery
April 24 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Midtown Arts Center
April 25 - Hopewell, Va. @ Beacon Theatre
April 26 - Teaneck, N.J. @ Debonair Music Hall
April 29 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Winchester
April 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse
May 1 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note
May 2 - Lombard, Ill. @ Brauer House
May 4 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank
May 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Turf
May 7 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty’s
May 8 - Omaha, Neb. @ Sokol Auditorium
May 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis
May 13 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
May 15 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live
May 20 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Pub Rock
May 22 - Amarillo, Texas @ Hoots
May 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
May 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box
May 27 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
May 28 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theatre
May 29 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ HiFi
May 30 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
