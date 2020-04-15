Last year Breaking Benjamin's Ben Burnley and singer Lacey Sturm began to discuss potentially collaborating in a band and now we can see why. Breaking Benjamin have just released a video for their reworked version of "Dear Agony" with Sturm that appears on their collection of reimagined tracks Aurora and their chemistry musically jumps off the page.

The performance-based clip seen in the player below finds the band and Sturm performing in a spacious area with older pillars. In this version of the song, it's a little more stripped back, but still a soaring melody with Sturm even taking the lead at points while accentuating Burnley's vocals at other times. It works quite well, and it's easy to see how these two singers could match up over the long haul of a full record should they find the time to do it.

It's been a solid run so far for Breaking Benjamin on their Aurora album. The set, which provides fresh takes on a number of the band's hits, just scored its first rock radio chart topper as "Far Away," featuring a guest turn from Cold's Scooter Ward, just became their 10th No. 1 at rock radio.

Burnley said of the accomplishment, "This has been a dark time for everyone, so I’m happy we can share something good with the Breaking Benjamin family that we’ve achieved together. I just want to say thank you to everyone who supports us, old fans and new, because without you we wouldn’t have any of this."

Another piece of good news in this time of need -- Breaking Benjamin were recently able to donate a portion of their touring revenue set aside from their recent run with Korn to both the Shriners and St. Jude Hospitals respectively.

Breaking Benjamin featuring Lacey Sturm, "Dear Agony"