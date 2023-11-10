12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 3-9, 2023)
Tours, tours, tours, get your tours here! We've got another week of tour announcements with 12 new treks announced in the rock and metal world along with a wealth of special limited runs, stand-alone shows or festival announcements.
If you're a fan of '90s alt-rock, there were big tour announcements from Hootie and the Blowfish and Alanis Morissette. Queensryche are also in a reflective mood revisiting two offerings on their upcoming "Origins" run. And the Eagles keep adding shows to their farewell tour.
If you're looking for something more modern, Thirty Seconds to Mars unveiled a packed North American tour leg with AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla as part of a big touring year for them. And there's also a stacked run for Veil of Maya with support from Angelmaker, Left to Suffer, Until I Wake, Reflections and Alluvial.
See all of the new tour, show and festival announcements revealed this past week below:
Taylor Acorn
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: Here
April 11- Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar
April 12 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Social
April 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East
April 16 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Amo's Southend
April 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
April 19 - Washington, D.C. @ Atlantis
April 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
April 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry
April 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter
April 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ RecordBar
April 26 - Denver, Colo. @ The Perplexiplex at Meow Wolf Denver
April 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell
April 29 - Seattle, Wash. @ Madame Lou's
April 30 - Portland, Ore. @ Polaris
May 2 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
May 3 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo
May 4 - San Diego, Calif. @ Voodoo Lounge at House of Blues
May 5 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge
May 8 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room
May 10 - Austin, Texas @ Antones
May 11 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues - Peacock Room
Eagles
Support Acts: Steely Dan
Notes: Steely Dan, who recently had to bow out of some shows, will be the support act for the newly announced tour dates.
Ticketing Info: Here
Nov. 14 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Nov. 17 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 18 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Jan. 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Jan. 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Jan. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Jan. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Jan. 16 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena*
Jan. 19 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Feb. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Feb. 6 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center*
Feb. 10 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha*
Feb. 13 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center*
Feb. 16 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Feb. 17 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center*
March 1 - Hollywood, Fla. 2 Hard Rock Live
March 4 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center*
March 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
March 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
March 16 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center*
* newly announced tour dates
Hootie and the Blowfish
Support Acts: Collective Soul and Edwin McCain; Barenaked Ladies at Fenway Park stop.
Notes: The "Summer Camp With Trucks" tour will hit 43 cities.
Ticketing Info: Here
May 30 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 31 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
June 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 6 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 7 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 8 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 13 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
June 14 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
June 15 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
June 21 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park *
June 27 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 28 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 29 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 10 - Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 13 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
July 16 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
July 17 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 19 - Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Styles Amphitheater
July 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
July 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 1 - Hartford, Ct. @ The XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 2 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 3 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 8 - Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amphitheater
Aug. 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 10 - East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Aug. 15 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 17 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 29 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
Sept. 5 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 6 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 7 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 12 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Sept. 13 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 14 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 28 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
* also featuring special guests Barenaked Ladies
Morbikon
Support Acts: Flesher
Ticketing Info: Here
Nov. 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle Brewing
Nov. 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen
Dec. 01 - Denver, Colo. @ Decibel Metal And Beer Fest @ The Summit ** MORBIKON only
Dec. 02 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Cosmic Eye Live ** MORBIKON only
Dec. 03 - St Louis, Mo. @ The Sinkhole
Dec. 04 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary
Dec. 05 - Dayton, Ohio @ Blind Bob’s
Dec. 06 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Shred Shed
Alanis Morissette
Support Acts: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Morgan Wade
Ticketing Info: Here
June 09 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 12 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
June 14 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 16 – Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
June 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
June 20 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*
June 22 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
June 23 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
June 26 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 27 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 29 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 02 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 03 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 05 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 06 – Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 09 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 10 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
July 16 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 23 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 27 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
July 31 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 01 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 03 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 04 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Aug. 07 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 08 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
Aug. 10 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum
*With support from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts only
READ MORE: 90 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the '90s
Municipal Waste
Support Acts: Ghoul, Necrot and Dead Heat
Notes: The "Brainsqueeze" tour comes in support of the 21st anniversary of Municipal Waste's Waste 'Em All.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 15 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
Feb. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
Feb. 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Monarch
Feb. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Feb. 20 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Electriques
Feb. 21 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
Feb. 22 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room
Feb. 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick
Feb. 24 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Feb. 26 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
Feb. 27 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room
March 01 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
March 02 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
March 04 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre
March 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom
March 06 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore
March 08 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger
March 09 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
March 10 - New Orleans, La. @ House Of Blues
March 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Club
March 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey
March 14 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watts
March 15 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
March 16 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
Ov Sulfur / Mental Cruelty
Support Acts: Ghost Bath and Extermination Dismemberment
Notes: The co-headlining tour comes in support of Mental Cruelty's Zwielicht and Ov Sulfur's The Burden of Faith albums
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 7- Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Underground
Feb. 8 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
Feb. 9 - Dallas, Texas @ Big Rob's
Feb. 10 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live
Feb. 11 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Feb. 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit
Feb. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
Feb. 15 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819
Feb. 16 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro
Feb. 17 - Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel
Feb. 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Meadows
Feb. 20 - Montreal, Quebe @ Fairmount Theatre *
Feb. 21 - Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck *
Feb. 22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Foundry
Feb. 23 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving
Feb. 24 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary
Feb. 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club
Feb. 27 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck
Feb. 28 - Denver, Colo. @ Roxy Theater
March 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Aces High Saloon
March 2 - Richland, Wash. @ Ray's
March 3 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Big Dipper
March 4 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
March 5 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante's
March 7 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Neck Of The Woods
March 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
March 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Usual Place
*=no Extermination Dismemberment
Plain White T's
Support Acts: Pollyanna
Notes: The band is supporting their self-titled album, due Nov. 17.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 23 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Jan. 24 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Thatre
Jan. 26 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Bimbo's 365
Jan. 27 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction
Jan. 28 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge
Jan. 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall
Feb. 1 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)
Feb. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In
Feb. 3 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
Feb. 4 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Feb. 6 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
Feb. 7 — New York City, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge
Feb. 9 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Cafe
Feb. 10 — Columbus, Ohio @ Rumba Cafe
Feb. 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
Feb. 14 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Feb. 15 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
Feb. 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Feb. 18 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge
Queensryche
Support Acts: Armored Saint
Notes: For their "Origins" tour, Queensryche will perform their self-titled EP and The Warning.
Ticketing Info: Here
March 22 - Houston, Texas @ Hell’s Heroes Festival *
March 23 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre *
March 26 - El Cajon, Calif. @ Sycuan Casino *
March 27 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
March 28 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
March 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre
April 2 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep
April 3 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
April 5 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Ameristar Casino & Hotel *
April 6 - St Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
April 7 - Cedar Rapids, Mich. @ Paramount Theatre
April 9 - Rockford, Ill. @ Coronado Theatre
April 10 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
April 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue
April 13 - Kalamazoo, Mich. @ State Theatre
April 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre
April 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s
April 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
April 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Theatre
April 20 - Montreal, Quebec @Théâtre Beanfield
April 21 - Kitchener, Ontario @ Elements
April 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
April 26 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
April 27 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
April 28 - New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s
April 30 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
May 1 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
May 3 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
May 5 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
May 9 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
May 10 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live
May 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
May 12 - Ft. Meyers, Fla. @ The Ranch
*no ARMORED SAINT
Joe Satriani / Steve Vai
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: This marks the first time that the long-time friends have toured as a duo-bill
Ticketing Info: Here
March 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live-Orlando
March 23 - Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
March 25 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 26 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
March 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
March 29 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
March 30 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center
April 2 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Belk Theater
April 3 - Richmond, Va. @ Dominion Energy Center
April 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre Boston
April 6 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre
April 7 - Waterbury, Ct. @ Waterbury Palace Theater
April 8 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
April 10 - Collingswood, N.J. @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
April 11 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre DC
April 13 - Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park
April 14 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center Theater
April 16 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fisher Theatre
April 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre
April 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center
April 20 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre
April 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre
April 23 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater
April 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ State Theatre
April 25 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Des Moines Civic Center
April 28 - La Vista, Neb. @ The Astro
May 1 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
May 3 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 5 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
May 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre
May 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Support Acts: AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla
Notes: The dates come in support of the band's new album, It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day.
Ticketing Info: Here
July 26 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre*
July 27 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*
July 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre*
July 31 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
Aug. 02 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*
Aug. 03 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater*
Aug. 06 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*
Aug. 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*
Aug. 09 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center*
Aug. 10 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*
Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage*
Aug. 14 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*
Aug. 15 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*
Aug. 17 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center*
Aug. 18 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center*
Aug. 20 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion*
Aug. 21 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre*
Aug. 23 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*
Aug. 24 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Aug. 27 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion*
Aug. 29 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*
Aug. 30 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater*
Sept. 01 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*
Sept. 04 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*
*Featuring AFI and support from Poppy and KennyHoopla
Veil of Maya
Support Acts: Angelmaker, Left to Suffer, Until I Wake, Reflections and Alluvial
Notes: The tour comes in support of the group's [m]other album.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 19 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Events Center*
Jan. 20 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic*
Jan. 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi*
Jan. 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag*
Jan. 24 - Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note*
Jan. 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic*
Jan. 27 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep*
Jan. 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey*
Jan. 30 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater*
Feb. 01 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar*
Feb. 02 - Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage*
Feb. 03 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall*
Feb. 04 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)**
Feb. 06 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground**
Feb. 08 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage**
Feb. 09 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground**
Feb. 10 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC**
Feb. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater**
Feb. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Underground**
Feb. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's**
Feb. 16 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge**
* Left to Suffer
** Until I Wake
Also of Note:
* Scorpions will be putting on a Las Vegas residency in 2024. "Scorpions - Love at First Sting" will take place at Las Vegas' Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their Love at First Sting album. Dates include April 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26, 28 and May 1 and 3.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm will be playing a special record release show for her new Kenotic Metanoia album. The show, set for Nov. 18 at the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas, will feature support from Racheal Waters and Lucid Illusions.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Speaking of release shows, Mike's Dead have a pair of special EP release shows coming up in December. The band will play Jefferson, Indiana's (Louisville) Losers 812 on Dec. 14 with Surfaced supporting, and Columbus, Ohio's The Basement on Dec. 15 with Crow the Saint and ZoneZero. The shows come in support of the band's Rebirth EP, due Nov. 30
Ticketing Info: Here
* Something Corporate will reunite for a pair of year-end SoCal shows, playing Dec. 30 and 31 at the City National Grove of Anaheim. Winona Fighter will provide support on both nights.
Ticketing Info: Here
* On another holiday front, Flogging Molly have announced their inaugural Shamrock Rebellion for 2024. Over two nights - March 16 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California and March 17 at the Las Vegas Events Center - the group will headline a day of performers that include Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Buzzcocks, Face to Face, Amigo the Devil, NOBRO, Gen and the Degenerates and more.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Fresh off their 2023 run on the high seas, Lamb of God have announced the initial lineup for the 2024 edition of the Headbangers Boat cruise. They'll be joined by Dethklok, Chimaira, Poison the Well, At the Gates, Soulfly, Exodus, Napalm Death, Corrosion of Conformity, After the Burial, Unearth, Eyehategod, Frozen Soul and Unity TX on the cruise, which will venture from Miami to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. The ships sets sail Oct. 28, 2024, returning back to Miami on Nov. 1, 2024.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Rock and baseball intersect once again next spring with the Innings Festival returning to the spring training locales of Arizona. Tempe will play host to the Innings Festival the weekend of Feb. 23 and 24, with performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet, Macklemore, Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, 311, Phantogram, Matt & Kim, Bully, Young the Giant, Cannons, Cautious Clay, The Beaches, Taipei Houston, Mac Saturn, Miya Folick and Finish Ticket along with appearances by some MLB legends.
Ticketing Info: Here
Meanwhile, a week later on March 1 and 2 in Tempe, the Extra Innings Festival, led by Chris Stapleton and the Dave Matthews Band. Other performers include Turnpike Troubadours, Caleb Bingham, Elle King, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade, Gin Blossoms, Larkin Poe, Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, Charley Crockett, Shane Smith and the Saints, Chrstone "Kingfish" Ingram, Donavon Frankereiter, Kaitlin Butts, Goodnight Texas, The Takes, Jake Bird, Josiah & the Bonnevilles and Ben Goldsmith with more MLB legends dropping by.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Speaking of festivals, Rock Fest has announced that Jelly Roll will be one of the 2024 headliners. He'll headline the Saturday night of the music weekend. Rock Fest returns to Cadott, Wis. the weekend of July 18-20, 2024.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Horrendous have booked a mini-tour with five dates in late December and early January. The shows come in support of their first album in five years, Ontological Mysterium. Outer Heaven will support on all but one date Stops include Worcester, Mass. (Dec. 27, Ralphi's Rock Diner), Philadelphia (Dec. 28, Underground Arts), Brooklyn (Dec. 29, Saint Vitus Bar), Richmond, Va. (Jan. 13, Banditos - without Outer Heaven) and Baltimore (Jan. 14, Metro Gallery).
Ticketing Info: Here
66 Best Rock Songs of the '90s
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire