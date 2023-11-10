12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 3-9, 2023)

Tours, tours, tours, get your tours here! We've got another week of tour announcements with 12 new treks announced in the rock and metal world along with a wealth of special limited runs, stand-alone shows or festival announcements.

If you're a fan of '90s alt-rock, there were big tour announcements from Hootie and the Blowfish and Alanis Morissette. Queensryche are also in a reflective mood revisiting two offerings on their upcoming "Origins" run. And the Eagles keep adding shows to their farewell tour.

If you're looking for something more modern, Thirty Seconds to Mars unveiled a packed North American tour leg with AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla as part of a big touring year for them. And there's also a stacked run for Veil of Maya with support from Angelmaker, Left to Suffer, Until I Wake, Reflections and Alluvial.

See all of the new tour, show and festival announcements revealed this past week below:

Taylor Acorn

Support Acts: None Listed

April 11- Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar

April 12 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Social

April 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

April 16 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Amo's Southend

April 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

April 19 - Washington, D.C. @ Atlantis

April 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

April 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

April 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter

April 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ RecordBar

April 26 - Denver, Colo. @ The Perplexiplex at Meow Wolf Denver

April 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

April 29 - Seattle, Wash. @ Madame Lou's

April 30 - Portland, Ore. @ Polaris

May 2 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

May 3 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo

May 4 - San Diego, Calif. @ Voodoo Lounge at House of Blues

May 5 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge

May 8 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room

May 10 - Austin, Texas @ Antones

May 11 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues - Peacock Room

Eagles

Support Acts: Steely Dan

Notes: Steely Dan, who recently had to bow out of some shows, will be the support act for the newly announced tour dates.

Nov. 14 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 18 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Jan. 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Jan. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Jan. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Jan. 16 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena*

Jan. 19 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Feb. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Feb. 6 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center*

Feb. 10 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha*

Feb. 13 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center*

Feb. 16 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Feb. 17 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center*

March 1 - Hollywood, Fla. 2 Hard Rock Live

March 4 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center*

March 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

March 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

March 16 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center*

* newly announced tour dates

Hootie and the Blowfish

Support Acts: Collective Soul and Edwin McCain; Barenaked Ladies at Fenway Park stop.

Notes: The "Summer Camp With Trucks" tour will hit 43 cities.

May 30 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 31 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 7 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 8 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 13 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

June 14 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

June 15 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 21 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park *

June 27 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 28 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 29 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 10 - Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 13 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

July 16 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

July 17 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 19 - Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Styles Amphitheater

July 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

July 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 1 - Hartford, Ct. @ The XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 2 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 3 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 8 - Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amphitheater

Aug. 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 15 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 17 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 29 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

Sept. 5 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 6 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 7 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 12 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sept. 13 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 14 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 28 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* also featuring special guests Barenaked Ladies

Morbikon

Support Acts: Flesher

Nov. 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle Brewing

Nov. 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen

Dec. 01 - Denver, Colo. @ Decibel Metal And Beer Fest @ The Summit ** MORBIKON only

Dec. 02 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Cosmic Eye Live ** MORBIKON only

Dec. 03 - St Louis, Mo. @ The Sinkhole

Dec. 04 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

Dec. 05 - Dayton, Ohio @ Blind Bob’s

Dec. 06 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Shred Shed

Alanis Morissette

Support Acts: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Morgan Wade

June 09 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 12 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

June 14 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 16 – Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

June 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

June 20 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

June 22 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

June 23 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

June 26 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 27 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 29 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 02 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 03 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 05 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 06 – Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 09 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 10 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 16 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 23 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 27 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 31 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 01 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 03 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 04 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Aug. 07 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 08 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

Aug. 10 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum

*With support from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts only

Municipal Waste

Support Acts: Ghoul, Necrot and Dead Heat

Notes: The "Brainsqueeze" tour comes in support of the 21st anniversary of Municipal Waste's Waste 'Em All.

Feb. 15 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

Feb. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Feb. 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Monarch

Feb. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Feb. 20 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Electriques

Feb. 21 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

Feb. 22 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room

Feb. 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick

Feb. 24 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Feb. 26 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

Feb. 27 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

March 01 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

March 02 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

March 04 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

March 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

March 06 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore

March 08 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

March 09 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

March 10 - New Orleans, La. @ House Of Blues

March 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Club

March 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

March 14 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watts

March 15 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

March 16 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

Ov Sulfur / Mental Cruelty

ov sulfur, mental cruelty Breaking the Law PR loading...

Support Acts: Ghost Bath and Extermination Dismemberment

Notes: The co-headlining tour comes in support of Mental Cruelty's Zwielicht and Ov Sulfur's The Burden of Faith albums

Feb. 7- Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Underground

Feb. 8 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

Feb. 9 - Dallas, Texas @ Big Rob's

Feb. 10 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

Feb. 11 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Feb. 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit

Feb. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

Feb. 15 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

Feb. 16 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro

Feb. 17 - Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel

Feb. 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Meadows

Feb. 20 - Montreal, Quebe @ Fairmount Theatre *

Feb. 21 - Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck *

Feb. 22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Foundry

Feb. 23 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving

Feb. 24 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

Feb. 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club

Feb. 27 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck

Feb. 28 - Denver, Colo. @ Roxy Theater

March 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Aces High Saloon

March 2 - Richland, Wash. @ Ray's

March 3 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Big Dipper

March 4 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

March 5 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante's

March 7 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Neck Of The Woods

March 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

March 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Usual Place

*=no Extermination Dismemberment

Plain White T's

Support Acts: Pollyanna

Notes: The band is supporting their self-titled album, due Nov. 17.

Jan. 23 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Jan. 24 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Thatre

Jan. 26 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Bimbo's 365

Jan. 27 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction

Jan. 28 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge

Jan. 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall

Feb. 1 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Feb. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In

Feb. 3 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Feb. 4 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Feb. 6 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Feb. 7 — New York City, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge

Feb. 9 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Cafe

Feb. 10 — Columbus, Ohio @ Rumba Cafe

Feb. 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

Feb. 14 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Feb. 15 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Feb. 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Feb. 18 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

Queensryche

Support Acts: Armored Saint

Notes: For their "Origins" tour, Queensryche will perform their self-titled EP and The Warning.

March 22 - Houston, Texas @ Hell’s Heroes Festival *

March 23 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre *

March 26 - El Cajon, Calif. @ Sycuan Casino *

March 27 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 28 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

April 2 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

April 3 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

April 5 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Ameristar Casino & Hotel *

April 6 - St Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

April 7 - Cedar Rapids, Mich. @ Paramount Theatre

April 9 - Rockford, Ill. @ Coronado Theatre

April 10 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

April 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

April 13 - Kalamazoo, Mich. @ State Theatre

April 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre

April 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

April 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

April 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Theatre

April 20 - Montreal, Quebec @Théâtre Beanfield

April 21 - Kitchener, Ontario @ Elements

April 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

April 26 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

April 27 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

April 28 - New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s

April 30 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

May 1 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

May 3 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 5 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

May 9 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

May 10 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

May 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

May 12 - Ft. Meyers, Fla. @ The Ranch

*no ARMORED SAINT

Joe Satriani / Steve Vai

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: This marks the first time that the long-time friends have toured as a duo-bill

March 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live-Orlando

March 23 - Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

March 25 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 26 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

March 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

March 29 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 30 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

April 2 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Belk Theater

April 3 - Richmond, Va. @ Dominion Energy Center

April 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre Boston

April 6 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

April 7 - Waterbury, Ct. @ Waterbury Palace Theater

April 8 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

April 10 - Collingswood, N.J. @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

April 11 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre DC

April 13 - Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park

April 14 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center Theater

April 16 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fisher Theatre

April 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

April 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center

April 20 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre

April 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

April 23 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater

April 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ State Theatre

April 25 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Des Moines Civic Center

April 28 - La Vista, Neb. @ The Astro

May 1 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

May 3 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 5 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

May 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

May 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Support Acts: AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla

Notes: The dates come in support of the band's new album, It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day.

July 26 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre*

July 27 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

July 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre*

July 31 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Aug. 02 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Aug. 03 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater*

Aug. 06 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Aug. 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 09 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center*

Aug. 10 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage*

Aug. 14 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

Aug. 15 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

Aug. 17 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center*

Aug. 18 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center*

Aug. 20 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion*

Aug. 21 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre*

Aug. 23 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Aug. 24 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Aug. 27 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

Aug. 29 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Aug. 30 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Sept. 01 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

Sept. 04 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

*Featuring AFI and support from Poppy and KennyHoopla

Veil of Maya

Support Acts: Angelmaker, Left to Suffer, Until I Wake, Reflections and Alluvial

Notes: The tour comes in support of the group's [m]other album.

Jan. 19 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Events Center*

Jan. 20 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic*

Jan. 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi*

Jan. 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag*

Jan. 24 - Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note*

Jan. 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic*

Jan. 27 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep*

Jan. 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey*

Jan. 30 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater*

Feb. 01 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar*

Feb. 02 - Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage*

Feb. 03 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall*

Feb. 04 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)**

Feb. 06 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground**

Feb. 08 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage**

Feb. 09 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground**

Feb. 10 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC**

Feb. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater**

Feb. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Underground**

Feb. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's**

Feb. 16 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge**

* Left to Suffer

** Until I Wake

Also of Note:

* Scorpions will be putting on a Las Vegas residency in 2024. "Scorpions - Love at First Sting" will take place at Las Vegas' Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their Love at First Sting album. Dates include April 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26, 28 and May 1 and 3.

* Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm will be playing a special record release show for her new Kenotic Metanoia album. The show, set for Nov. 18 at the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas, will feature support from Racheal Waters and Lucid Illusions.

* Speaking of release shows, Mike's Dead have a pair of special EP release shows coming up in December. The band will play Jefferson, Indiana's (Louisville) Losers 812 on Dec. 14 with Surfaced supporting, and Columbus, Ohio's The Basement on Dec. 15 with Crow the Saint and ZoneZero. The shows come in support of the band's Rebirth EP, due Nov. 30

* Something Corporate will reunite for a pair of year-end SoCal shows, playing Dec. 30 and 31 at the City National Grove of Anaheim. Winona Fighter will provide support on both nights.

* On another holiday front, Flogging Molly have announced their inaugural Shamrock Rebellion for 2024. Over two nights - March 16 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California and March 17 at the Las Vegas Events Center - the group will headline a day of performers that include Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Buzzcocks, Face to Face, Amigo the Devil, NOBRO, Gen and the Degenerates and more.

* Fresh off their 2023 run on the high seas, Lamb of God have announced the initial lineup for the 2024 edition of the Headbangers Boat cruise. They'll be joined by Dethklok, Chimaira, Poison the Well, At the Gates, Soulfly, Exodus, Napalm Death, Corrosion of Conformity, After the Burial, Unearth, Eyehategod, Frozen Soul and Unity TX on the cruise, which will venture from Miami to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. The ships sets sail Oct. 28, 2024, returning back to Miami on Nov. 1, 2024.

* Rock and baseball intersect once again next spring with the Innings Festival returning to the spring training locales of Arizona. Tempe will play host to the Innings Festival the weekend of Feb. 23 and 24, with performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet, Macklemore, Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, 311, Phantogram, Matt & Kim, Bully, Young the Giant, Cannons, Cautious Clay, The Beaches, Taipei Houston, Mac Saturn, Miya Folick and Finish Ticket along with appearances by some MLB legends.

Meanwhile, a week later on March 1 and 2 in Tempe, the Extra Innings Festival, led by Chris Stapleton and the Dave Matthews Band. Other performers include Turnpike Troubadours, Caleb Bingham, Elle King, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade, Gin Blossoms, Larkin Poe, Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, Charley Crockett, Shane Smith and the Saints, Chrstone "Kingfish" Ingram, Donavon Frankereiter, Kaitlin Butts, Goodnight Texas, The Takes, Jake Bird, Josiah & the Bonnevilles and Ben Goldsmith with more MLB legends dropping by.

* Speaking of festivals, Rock Fest has announced that Jelly Roll will be one of the 2024 headliners. He'll headline the Saturday night of the music weekend. Rock Fest returns to Cadott, Wis. the weekend of July 18-20, 2024.

* Horrendous have booked a mini-tour with five dates in late December and early January. The shows come in support of their first album in five years, Ontological Mysterium. Outer Heaven will support on all but one date Stops include Worcester, Mass. (Dec. 27, Ralphi's Rock Diner), Philadelphia (Dec. 28, Underground Arts), Brooklyn (Dec. 29, Saint Vitus Bar), Richmond, Va. (Jan. 13, Banditos - without Outer Heaven) and Baltimore (Jan. 14, Metro Gallery).

