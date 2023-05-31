Monster’s Legendary Warped Tour Water Is Now for Sale to the Public

Remember Monster Energy's "Tour Water" from the Vans Warped Tour? If not, we'll go ahead and tell you right now that the water was often packaged in cans that, from afar, looked just like Monster Energy Drinks. But it was not. It was straight-up water in a can.

Ergo, many concertgoers saw their favorite rock, punk and metal artists slamming what looked like energy drinks onstage at Warped over the years. But, we assure you, it was just canned water! And it was only ever available to the entertainers, not the general public.

But that's all changed now! Monster has released Tour Water to the public. However, the cans don't look like one pictured above — they sport even more colorful vintage Warped Tour graphics.

Calling it the "Original Backstage Water," Monster writes on its site, "'Pure clean water is the Elixir of Life / Put it in a can please, that would be nice / We need it now or the buses won't roll, the bands they won't play / That, my friend, would be a very bad day.' So said Kevin Lyman, Circus Master of the Punked Out Vans Warped Tour Anno Domini 2003."

The beverage company continues, "Of course, we stepped up and made the original Tour Water. We've been making it for our events, artists and athletes ever since, but never made it available for our greatest fans. Until now that is…"

Monster explains, "We tracked down great tasting water from local sources to cut down the freight effect. Packed it in infinitely recyclable aluminum cans and dug up some of the original Tour Water art for the can graphics, just to make it look sexy. It doesn't give you energy but WTF you gotta drink water sometimes or else you're gonna die."

Drink up, my friends. Drink and pretend like you're on the Warped Tour!

Find Monster Tour Water at a retailer near you. Go to monsterenergy.com.

Monster Warped Tour Water Review (New)

Monster Warped Tour Water Review (Old)