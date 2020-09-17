Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg Just Got Married

Matthew Simmons, Getty Images for NAMM

Congratulations to Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg and his new wife Chloe on their marriage! The two tied the knot yesterday (Sept. 16) in a private ceremony, sharing the news of their union on social media.

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Jay, who recently turned 30, from getting hitched to Chloe. The couple got engaged in late 2019 on the cliffs of Machu Picchu, with the 15th-century Inca ruins sitting pristinely below them.

Jay shared a single photo of the newlyweds on Instagram, inviting fans to text “JayChloe” to 615-488-7779 and send a photo to their virtual wedding guestbook:

Slipknot bandmate Sid Wilson posted his well wishes in the comments section. “Couple of the Century! Congrats you guys.” Fellow artists such as Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman, Code Orange’s Jami Morgan, Rancid’s Branden Steineckert, Chelsea Wolfe, Anti-Flag’s Chris Barker and others dropped their congratulatory comments as well.

Weinberg also shared what looks like the wedding invitation, which fittingly features a goat on Jay’s side and a small deer on Chloe’s side.

The Most Performed Songs by 50 of Metal’s Biggest Bands

Filed Under: Jay Weinberg, Slipknot
Categories: Metal, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top