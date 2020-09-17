Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg Just Got Married

Congratulations to Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg and his new wife Chloe on their marriage! The two tied the knot yesterday (Sept. 16) in a private ceremony, sharing the news of their union on social media.

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Jay, who recently turned 30, from getting hitched to Chloe. The couple got engaged in late 2019 on the cliffs of Machu Picchu, with the 15th-century Inca ruins sitting pristinely below them.

Jay shared a single photo of the newlyweds on Instagram, inviting fans to text “JayChloe” to 615-488-7779 and send a photo to their virtual wedding guestbook:

Slipknot bandmate Sid Wilson posted his well wishes in the comments section. “Couple of the Century! Congrats you guys.” Fellow artists such as Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman, Code Orange’s Jami Morgan, Rancid’s Branden Steineckert, Chelsea Wolfe, Anti-Flag’s Chris Barker and others dropped their congratulatory comments as well.

Weinberg also shared what looks like the wedding invitation, which fittingly features a goat on Jay’s side and a small deer on Chloe’s side.