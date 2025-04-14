George Clarke Names Which Deafheaven Song He’d Use to Introduce Band to New Listeners

Deafheaven are still breaking new ground six albums into the band and singer George Clarke says in a recent chat with Full Metal Jackie that he would pick one of their new songs to if he were introducing someone to their music for the first time.

Clarke clarified, "We kind of do so many things and we've experimented so many times over the years that this really felt like that we were at a place where we firmly understood our voice and understood exactly what the mission was."

Further narrowing it down, he chose "Amethyst" as the perfect intro for newcomers. "I would go with 'Amethyst.' I think that it has a really great encapsulation of everything that we do," he explained.

Clarke and Kerry McCoy joined Full Metal Jackie on her weekend radio show and dove into discussing the new Lonely People With Power album. They address the heavier turn of the record, the lessons learned from self examination and separating from one's self and the importance of bringing some mystique to their record through visual representation.

The guys also speak about their tour and what they're bringing fans with Gatecreeper and Trauma Ray on board for shows. And they share which modern bands have been inspiring them of late.

Check out more of the chat below.

It's Full Metal Jackie. Super excited to welcome to the show this week, Mr. George Clarke and Kerry McCoy of Deafheaven. Deafheaven back with their sixth album, Lonely People With Power. And guys, that's a title that conjures up images of a dysfunctional power dynamic. But can you speak about how that moniker best represents the themes you're addressing in this new record?

George Clarke: Yeah, definitely. On the macro, it kind of considers people that tend to wield power, that tend to want to amass power, are those who kind of also tend to lack substantial intimate relationships and substantial community and things like that.

I kind of took that idea and I actually applied it to more of the personal [situation], which is to say that I think everyone in our life kind of deals with persons like this - people who kind of have this strange sort of hollow sense of self and just want to acquire [more].

We just kind of examine that.

Guys, the Lonely People With Power album definitely takes things in a heavier direction right out of the gate. "Magnolia" signifies one of the heavier moments of your career. Was this a reflection to where you were musically on the last album?

Kerry McCoy: Yeah, I think that every album is sort of a timestamp of who we are as people at that moment. And I would say kind of by default, every album is sort of a reaction to the previous and the tour cycle for the previous record.

We love Infinite Granite. We're very proud of it. But there was a little piece of us that wanted was like, "Hey, I kind of miss banging my head a little bit and let's see how far we can push things in the other direction."

Deafheaven, "Magnolia"

I understand the idea of the relationships that inform your life imprinting on who you become, but it sounds like there were probably moments of self reflection within the making of this album. Recognition can often be the catalyst for change. What steps do you take to break free from what can feel like a fixed narrative and are these lessons applied at all in other aspects of your life and career?

George Clarke: Absolutely. I would say that self examination is key and that also kind of getting away from self is also key. And focusing on what you can do for others and trying to be selfless in a general way, I think is very helpful to positive change in your life, for sure.

We're back with George Clarke and Kerry McCoy of Deafheaven. You've been at the forefront of a musical evolution of sorts in metal, with Deafheaven often being referred to as black gaze, meshing two styles of heavy music. There are multiple ways of achieving heaviness. Do you have a preference between building a song emotionally heavy with the vibe and lyrical content, or creating something musically heavy that's just crushing instrumentally and letting that do the heavy lifting?

George Clarke: I think it's kind of a little bit of. A little bit of B. I think the special thing about when Kerry and I work together is that we kind of each have our own focus. Kerry often is wanting to make something that is sonically heavy. He also writes in a way that is more emotionally appealing. And I think that those two things kind of marry really nicely.

Then I take that energy and I try to apply it lyrically. And I think that if so much of what I'm hearing from his instrumentation has a sense of meaning, then I think it's important that I match that.

George, the second song from this album, "Heathen," falls back in that more shoegazy, hypnotic feel, but it also lets you explore some more clean singing moments. It's been a journey watching this band evolve over the years. Do you feel you're still finding challenges in the way that you vocally approach the music. And might we see more of an even split between the rough and clean vocals moving forward?

George Clarke: I think that we apply clean vocals when we think it's necessary. I think that on this album, there's only a couple moments where we felt like the vocal could really cater to what we were playing. That said, I do think that this record is maybe my most vocally aerobic. There's a lot of different voices happening.

I think in the last few years, I've really been able to develop my voice in a really great way, due in part to the making of Infinite Granite and just kind of in general, getting older, a little bit more seasoned, a little bit more understanding of what exactly I can do.

Guys, it feels as though Deafheaven has been more intentional with their artwork surrounding this album and corresponding tour. The album cover features a woman talking past a young boy sitting in the passenger seat of a car. The tour post features open hands with an imprinted graphic on the hands reminiscent of the "Heathen" video.

Both of these leave some questions with the viewer, which I love. In a world now where so much is given away musically ahead of an album release, how important is it to you to have something that provides a bit of a mystique and ties into what you've created artistically through your visuals?

George Clarke: It's very important. That's exactly what we wanted to do. When we had a conversation early on, after seeing the photography and assessing what the cover would be and stuff, I really was adamant about having something that asked more questions than gave answers.

I think that there is a story there, and I think as people become more familiar with the record and the artwork, they'll be able to see the story. But at the same time, it's really important for people to fill in their own blanks and give their own meanings to what they're seeing and hearing. And I think that just as a listener, it's cool to invite them in in that way.

deafheaven lonely people with power album cover Roadrunner loading...

In a recent interview, George, you talked about how one of the intentions with the new album was wanting to make a record for someone who is not familiar with the band. And I understand it's starts with making something for yourself first, but audience typically factors in somewhere. What song would be your ideal introduction of this band to someone who hadn't heard you before? Would it come from this record or be something from your past?

George Clarke: I think it would come from this record, yeah. I think in that statement I suppose what I really meant was that we kind of do so many things and we've experimented so many times over the years that this really felt like that we were at a place where we firmly understood our voice and understood exactly what the mission was.

And we took all these elements from our career and I think applied them in a better way here. So I would choose an album from this or would choose a song from this record. And I would go with "Amethyst." I think that it has a really great encapsulation of everything that we do.

Deafheaven, "Amethyst"

Let's talk about this interesting bill you guys put together for the tour in support of this record, Gatekeeper and Trauma Ray supporting. What ideally do you look for in bands you want to take out? And what are your thoughts on your support acts on this initial run in support of the new album?

George Clarke: Yeah, I think that firstly we really aim to have a well rounded show, something with a little bit of variety, featuring artists that we love and respect. Gatecreeper in particular, we've been friends with for over a decade now. We were very early supporters of the band and it's been amazing to watch them grow and become such a powerhouse on their own that it's very cool that we were able to finally link up in this way.

And Trauma Ray, we're just fans of and we don't know as well, but they're off to a great start and they're working really hard. And I think that between the three, we're really giving the audience the most bang for their buck here.

Obviously, we know Sunbather was a big album for you and you properly celebrated upon the 10th anniversary of the record. 2025 now marks 10 years since the follow up New Bermuda. Should we be looking for anything in terms of a reissue or tour recognition this year?

George Clarke: It's amazing to hear that firstly. But no, right now there are no plans. And that's only because we're very excited about Lonely People With Power. We're very excited to take these new songs on the road and to tour them as much as possible.

But, you know, that doesn't mean that we won't have something lined up for New Bermuda somewhere down the line. But for right now, we're full new album mode.

And there's so much going on in the world these days and plenty of acts that continue to redefine and push the boundaries of heavy music from a creative and artistic perspective. What's been inspiring you of late?

George Clarke: A ton. It is especially nice to see people who I consider from, you know, from like our corner of the world having moments, you know, I think, you know, off the top of my head, I think of Flenzer Records, who is having a huge moment with acts like Midwife and Chat Pile, obviously, just blowing up.

I would say Blood Incantation would be another one. Seeing a band like that who has so stuck to their vision and just done them have a moment, I think is very telling of where audiences are and what they appreciate. And then larger bands, you know, like Knocked Loose, who have kind of exploded and who are being rewarded for years of hard work and also sticking to an uncompromising vision.

I think all of that is hugely inspiring for us.

Inspiring for us Lonely People With Power, the new record from Deafheaven, see them out on the road. George, Kerry, thank you so much and good luck with all things to come this year.

Thanks to Deafheaven's George Clarke and Kerry McCoy for the interview. Lonely People With Power is available now.