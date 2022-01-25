Marty Friedman, guitar virtuoso and former Megadeth member, has contributed to a heavy metal version of David Bowie's classic "Station to Station" in honor of the late artist's birthday this month.

It's the online metal talk show Two Minutes to Late Night's latest heavy cover song. The podcast frequently draws collaborators from within rock and metal. This time around, Friedman joins 2M2LN host Gwarsenio Hall (Jordan Olds) with guitarist Laura Pleasants (Kylesa), bassist Chris Johnson (Deafheaven), drummer John "Charn" Rice (Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats) and keyboardist Emily Lee (Shearwater).

Bowie was born on Jan. 8. This month would've seen the influential artist's 75th birthday had he not died in 2016 from liver cancer. In commemoration, 2M2LN did what they do best to the 10-minute title track from Bowie's landmark 1976 album, Station to Station.

"Next stop: four guitar solos," Two Minutes to Late Night said of their cover. "ALL ABOARD! Please enjoy our 53rd bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon."

In the past, 2M2LN has delivered inventive renditions of songs originally performed by Prince, Pantera and more. The Bowie cover was arranged by Olds, edited by Drew Kaufman and mixed by Bryan Batiste.

Two Minutes to Late Night, "Station to Station" (David Bowie Cover)