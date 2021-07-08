Deafheaven Announce North American Tour Dates, Debut New Track With Clean Singing
Modern blackgazers Deafheaven have announced a full North American tour for 2021 and 2022. The band has also released the new track, “The Gnashing,” which continues to be led by George Clarke’s clean singing voice.
Deafheaven’s newest album, Infinite Granite, has been given an Aug. 20 release date via Sargent House. As heard on “Great Mass of Color,” Clarke’s “trademark, black metal-inspired vocals [are] mostly absent.” “The Gnashing” is a full-on shoegaze cut thanks to Clarke’s singing, which has received mixed reviews in the song’s YouTube comments section.
Watch out the visualizer for “The Gnashing” below.
Deafheaven - The Gnashing (Official Audio)
As for Deafheaven’s touring plans, the band will play two California gigs in October 2021 before firing up the touring engine in February and March 2022. The 2022 dates will begin Feb. 22 in Phoenix, Ariz. and finish up March 24 in Boise, Idaho. Tickets will go on sale July 9 at 10AM local time.
Check out Deafheaven’s full list of North American 2021 and 2022 tour dates below.
Deafheaven 2021 Tour Dates
Oct. 15 – Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre
Oct. 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
Feb. 22 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Pressroom
Feb. 23 – Sante Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf
Feb. 25 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips
Feb. 26 – Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
Feb. 27 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
March 01 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
March 02 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)
March 03 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
March 04 – Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry
March 05 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
March 06 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
March 08 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
March 09 – Boston, Mass. @ Royale
March 10 – Montréal, Quebec @ Théâtre Fairmount
March 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
March 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
March 14 – Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall
March 15 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
March 16 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater
March 18 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit
March 19 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge
March 21 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Crocodile
March 23 – Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom
March 24 – Boise, idaho @ Treefort Music Fest