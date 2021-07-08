Deafheaven Announce North American Tour Dates, Debut New Track With Clean Singing

Modern blackgazers Deafheaven have announced a full North American tour for 2021 and 2022. The band has also released the new track, “The Gnashing,” which continues to be led by George Clarke’s clean singing voice.

Deafheaven’s newest album, Infinite Granite, has been given an Aug. 20 release date via Sargent House. As heard on “Great Mass of Color,” Clarke’s “trademark, black metal-inspired vocals [are] mostly absent.” “The Gnashing” is a full-on shoegaze cut thanks to Clarke’s singing, which has received mixed reviews in the song’s YouTube comments section.

Watch out the visualizer for “The Gnashing” below.

Deafheaven - The Gnashing (Official Audio)

As for Deafheaven’s touring plans, the band will play two California gigs in October 2021 before firing up the touring engine in February and March 2022. The 2022 dates will begin Feb. 22 in Phoenix, Ariz. and finish up March 24 in Boise, Idaho. Tickets will go on sale July 9 at 10AM local time.

Check out Deafheaven’s full list of North American 2021 and 2022 tour dates below.

Deafheaven 2021 Tour Dates

Oct. 15 – Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

Oct. 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

Feb. 22 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Pressroom

Feb. 23 – Sante Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf

Feb. 25 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips

Feb. 26 – Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

Feb. 27 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

March 01 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

March 02 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)

March 03 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

March 04 – Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry

March 05 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

March 06 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

March 08 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

March 09 – Boston, Mass. @ Royale

March 10 – Montréal, Quebec @ Théâtre Fairmount

March 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

March 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

March 14 – Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

March 15 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

March 16 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

March 18 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit

March 19 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

March 21 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Crocodile

March 23 – Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

March 24 – Boise, idaho @ Treefort Music Fest