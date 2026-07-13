Mastodon have announced their first studio album since parting ways with longtime guitarist and co-vocalist Brent Hinds and they've accompanied the announcement with the reveal of a new single and video for "Snakes for Dinner." The new 12-song set is titled Marrow Deep and it's currently scheduled for an Aug. 28 street date.

About Mastodon's 'Marrow Deep' Album

Mastodon chose to make the big reveal late in the weekend, with a posting announcing the album and teasing the release of "Snakes for Dinner," which went live with a new video last night (July 12).

In a posting to their Facebook, they shared:

Hello Everyone,

You have all been asking for it, so we are excited to announce our new album, Marrow Deep, will be released August 28th, 2026 and we are kicking it off with a new video for our new song 'Snakes for Dinner,' which features an appearance from our long time friend, Josh Homme.

It's been quite the journey making this album, and we are very happy with how it came out, we can not wait for you to hear the whole thing! Until then, check out the new video, and pre-order a copy of the album today. Stay tuned, we’l keep bringing you updates, content and bunch of other cool fun stuff!

As always, thank you for being part of our world. We look forward to seeing you all on the Poisonous Weapons Tour and beyond!

- Mastodon

Pre-orders for the album are underway and fortunately provided additional detail.

The description for the album on the pre-order page reads: "Equal parts crushing & cathartic, Marrow Deep, finds GRAMMY winners Mastodon pushing their sound into new depths without sacrificing what makes them one of heavy music's most forward-thinking forces. Mastodon channel profound grief into one of the most emotionally charged albums of their storied career. A 13 song testament of the effect those close to us can have on our lives—effects that can extend well beyond the time we have with them. An album ultimately representing resilience & solidarity."

READ MORE: Mastodon Issue New Song Honoring Brent Hinds

After the split with Hinds, the band tried out a couple of guitarists but ultimately zeroed in on Nick Johnston, who remains with the group in their new video. Sadly Hinds died in an Aug. 2025 motorcycle accident and ahead of the new album, the three remaining members addressed their complicated history with Hinds in a lengthy video.

The track listing consists of just 12 songs, so it's possible there's a 13th hidden track or a mistake within the description. See the full track listing and artwork below:

Mastodon, Marrow Deep Album Artwork + Track LIsting

Marrow Deep"/>℗ 2026 Mastodon, Under exclusive license to Loma Vista Recordings. A Concord Label Group Release. Mastodon - Marrow Deep

1. "Barbarians Blood"

2. "Poisonous Weapons"

3. "Your Ghost Again"

4. "Snakes for Dinner"

5. "Out Like a Lamb"

6. "In the Ruins"

7. "They're Coming for You"

8. "Golden Spires"

9. "Moth and Bone"

10. "A Vampire's Demeanor"

11. "The Vanishing"

12. "The Three Fates"

Check Out Mastodon's "Snakes for Dinner" With Josh Homme

Mastodon have kept their trippy vibe and deliver a full-on ripper with the new song "Snakes for Dinner." The accompanying video, directed by DEATHCATS, matches the vibe of the song as the band performs amidst a hazy, aura-filled backdrop while a group of dinner companions gather for the synonymously titled "Snakes for Dinner" and end up with quite the hallucinogenic experience.

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme makes a late-song and late-video arrival adding a pretty spooky vibe to both the audio and visual experience. Check out the video and lyrics below:

Mastodon (Featuring Josh Homme), "Snakes for Dinner"

Mastodon, "Snakes for Dinner" Lyrics

Snakes For Dinner

What’s left to say

Thought I’ve seen it all

Broke our circle

Hitting us too hard

Innocence

Shattered light

Coming in

Hearts alive When you left you took the moon and stars

Buried them deep underneath the ocean

When you left you took our hearts and minds

All that I could find amongst the grime were memories Fault and reason

Make my head spin

Welcome failure

To become my friend Where am I in the lense of your eyes

Mastodon in 2026

With a new album just over a month out, it's time for Mastodon to return to the road. The band has a tour booked starting Sept. 16 in Orlando and wrapping on Oct. 24 at Sick New World in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sick New World is one of two big festival appearances on the run, as they'll also be performing at Louder Than Life in Louisville. Deafheaven and Alcest will support on the upcoming run.

See all Mastodon tour dates and get ticketing info through their website.

See how we've ranked Mastodon's albums in the gallery below.