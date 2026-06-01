Sleep Theory Issue Statement on Fan Who Died After Being Kicked in the Head at Missouri Festival

Sleep Theory have issued a statement and contributed to a GoFundMe account in the aftermath of the recent death of 28-year-old Danielle Uskiwich after an incident during their performance at the 2026 Pointfest in St. Louis last month.

The injury sustained at the concert prompted a hospital visit, which led to the discovering of an underlying medical condition which ultimately contributed to her death.

What Did Sleep Theory Say About Danielle Uskiwich's Death?

In a statement shared on June 1 via their Instagram, Sleep Theory commented,

We are deeply saddened to hear of Danielle Uskiwich's passing. Our hearts go out to her friends, family, fiance and everyone else who was fortunate enough to know her. What happened is heartbreaking and we cannot imagine the pain her loved ones are feeling right now. Over the last few days we have been thinking about Danielle and those closest to her. Please join us in sending them all our love, thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace, Danielle. - Sleep Theory

Prior to Danielle's passing, a GoFundMe account had been set up to help with the financial costs after she had been placed in a medically induced coma. Over $39,000 of the $40,000 goal had been raised with Sleep Theory contributing $5,000 as the top donation.

A message on the account stated that all donations would go toward paying her medical expenses and related costs so that the family would not have the burden of financial stress while the grieve the loss.

How Concert Incident Led to Discovery of Underlying Medical Issues

The middle school secretary had been accidentally kicked in the head by a crowd surfer during Sleep Theory's set as part of the day-long music festival. "She went to the concert and she got kicked in the head," Uskiwich's friend Angela initially told KSDK News. "She ended up calling her mom and said she was having headaches."

Uskiwich was admitted to the hospital on May 19, four days after attending the festival, where it was later determined that she had a brain bleed.

Uskiwich suffered two major strokes, had to undergo emergency surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma, according to St. Louis station KSDK. But the surgery also revealed that she had an underlying issues with blood clots that likely would have not been detected if not for her hospital visit over the headaches.

She later passed away on May 26.

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In speaking with KSDK, her best friend Courtney Neisler shared, "The family would really like everyone to know that it wasn't the kick that ultimately killed her. The kick actually was kind of a blessing in disguise in kind of a weird way. The kick is what sent her to the hospital and that is what showed that she already had an underlying issue. Without that kick, we wouldn't have gotten to say goodbye to her.”

Uskiwich was an organ donor and Neisler shared, "I have faith to know that even in her death, the silver lining is she's still touching lives even from the other side."

KSDK News Report on Danielle Uskiwich's Death

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