14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 4 – 10, 2025)
The touring industry is easing back in after a holiday weekend with 14 new rock and metal tours announced this past week.
The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney has announced a solid fall run of tour dates for his Got Back tour. Spiritbox, fresh off a blistering performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, has announced a new leg of headline dates. Meanwhile, Baroness are revisiting their Red and Blue albums on more dates coming this September.
You can also look for new tours from Sleep Theory, Buckcherry, Heart, Fear Factory, Queensryche, The Sword and more. And, earlier this week, the 70,000 Tons of Metal revealed their initial lineup and travel details for 2026.
Check out all of the tour, festival and cruise announcements made over the last seven days below.
Baroness
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 27
Support Acts: Weedeater
Ticketing Info
Biohazard / Onyx
Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Boys Like Girls
Tour Dates: July 10 - 13; Aug. 8 - Oct. 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Some dates supporting Jonas Brothers
Ticketing Info
Buckcherry
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Nov. 7
Support Acts: Michael Monroe
Ticketing Info
Carcass
Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 2
Support Acts: Brujeria, Spiritworld, Necrot, Hedonist, Nails, Mongrel
Ticketing Info
Fear Factory
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Nov. 4
Support Acts: Cavalera
Notes: Demanufacture 30th Anniversary tour.
Ticketing Info
Heart
Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 21
Support Acts: Todd Rundgren, Cheap Trick
Ticketing Info
Paul McCartney
Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Nov. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Queensryche
Tour Dates: Nov. 8 - Dec. 20
Support Acts: Accept
Ticketing Info
Sleep Theory
Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: Nevertel, Oxymorrons, Strayview
Ticketing Info
Sonata Arctica
Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: Powerglove
Ticketing Info
Spiritbox
Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 7
Support Acts: Periphery, Honey Revenge
Ticketing Info
The Sword
Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Pink Fuzz, Moon Destroys
Ticketing Info
Xoth
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 5
Support Acts: Inoculation
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The lineup for the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise has been revealed. Amorphis, Dark Tranquility, Eluveitie, Gama Bomb, Hirax, Insomnium, Kamelot, Tyr, Vio-Lence and more will set sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas Jan. 29 - Feb. 2.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: The 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
* Puscifer have booked a pair of special shows in Los Angeles on Aug. 11 where fans will experience their upcoming album live at Exchange L.A. The shows will be filmed for a future release.
Ticketing Info
* Organizers have called off the inaugural Unhinged Festival, but instead several of the acts will play headline shows at Denver area clubs. The Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge, Sanguisugabogg, Khemmis and Suicide Cages will all play Mission Ballroom on July 26. Power Trip, Gatecreeper, 200 Stab Wounds, Nailed Shut MA are now booked for Ogden Theatre on July 27.
