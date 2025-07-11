14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 4 &#8211; 10, 2025)

Rune Hellestad-Corbis/Corbis / Sergione Infuso/Corbis / Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

The touring industry is easing back in after a holiday weekend with 14 new rock and metal tours announced this past week.

The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney has announced a solid fall run of tour dates for his Got Back tour. Spiritbox, fresh off a blistering performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, has announced a new leg of headline dates. Meanwhile, Baroness are revisiting their Red and Blue albums on more dates coming this September.

You can also look for new tours from Sleep Theory, Buckcherry, Heart, Fear Factory, Queensryche, The Sword and more. And, earlier this week, the 70,000 Tons of Metal revealed their initial lineup and travel details for 2026.

Check out all of the tour, festival and cruise announcements made over the last seven days below.

Baroness

Photo credit: Danielle Maree White
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 27
Support Acts: Weedeater
Ticketing Info

Biohazard / Onyx

Istvan Bruggen
Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Boys Like Girls

Atom Splitter PR
Tour Dates: July 10 - 13; Aug. 8 - Oct. 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Some dates supporting Jonas Brothers
Ticketing Info

Buckcherry

Atom Splitter PR
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Nov. 7
Support Acts: Michael Monroe
Ticketing Info

Carcass

Photo Credit: Ester Segarra
Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 2
Support Acts: Brujeria, Spiritworld, Necrot, Hedonist, Nails, Mongrel
Ticketing Info

Fear Factory

Photo by Stephanie Cabral
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Nov. 4
Support Acts: Cavalera
Notes: Demanufacture 30th Anniversary tour.
Ticketing Info

Heart

Photo credit by Criss Cain.
Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 21
Support Acts: Todd Rundgren, Cheap Trick
Ticketing Info

Paul McCartney

2024 MPL Communications Ltd / Photographer: MJ Kim
Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Nov. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Queensryche

Freeman Promotions
Tour Dates: Nov. 8 - Dec. 20
Support Acts: Accept
Ticketing Info

Sleep Theory

PHOTO CREDIT: Jonathan Weiner
Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: Nevertel, Oxymorrons, Strayview
Ticketing Info

Sonata Arctica

RPM
Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: Powerglove
Ticketing Info

Spiritbox

Alex Bemis
Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 7
Support Acts: Periphery, Honey Revenge
Ticketing Info

The Sword

Photo credit: Dave Creaney
Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Pink Fuzz, Moon Destroys
Ticketing Info

Xoth

Secret Service PR
Tour Dates:  Sept. 17 - Oct. 5
Support Acts: Inoculation
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Danny Wimmer Presents / @JMulka
* The lineup for the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise has been revealed. Amorphis, Dark Tranquility, Eluveitie, Gama Bomb, Hirax, Insomnium, Kamelot, Tyr, Vio-Lence and more will set sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas Jan. 29 - Feb. 2.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Puscifer have booked a pair of special shows in Los Angeles on Aug. 11 where fans will experience their upcoming album live at Exchange L.A. The shows will be filmed for a future release.
Ticketing Info

* Organizers have called off the inaugural Unhinged Festival, but instead several of the acts will play headline shows at Denver area clubs. The Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge, Sanguisugabogg, Khemmis and Suicide Cages will all play Mission Ballroom on July 26. Power Trip, Gatecreeper, 200 Stab Wounds, Nailed Shut MA are now booked for Ogden Theatre on July 27.

2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

The bands that are touring in 2025, who is opening and how to get tickets.

Filed Under: 70000 Tons of Metal, Baroness, Paul McCartney, Sleep Theory, Spiritbox
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

