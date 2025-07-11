The touring industry is easing back in after a holiday weekend with 14 new rock and metal tours announced this past week.

The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney has announced a solid fall run of tour dates for his Got Back tour. Spiritbox, fresh off a blistering performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, has announced a new leg of headline dates. Meanwhile, Baroness are revisiting their Red and Blue albums on more dates coming this September.

You can also look for new tours from Sleep Theory, Buckcherry, Heart, Fear Factory, Queensryche, The Sword and more. And, earlier this week, the 70,000 Tons of Metal revealed their initial lineup and travel details for 2026.

Check out all of the tour, festival and cruise announcements made over the last seven days below.

Baroness

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 27

Support Acts: Weedeater

Biohazard / Onyx

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Boys Like Girls

Tour Dates: July 10 - 13; Aug. 8 - Oct. 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Some dates supporting Jonas Brothers

Buckcherry

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Nov. 7

Support Acts: Michael Monroe

Carcass

Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 2

Support Acts: Brujeria, Spiritworld, Necrot, Hedonist, Nails, Mongrel

Fear Factory

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Nov. 4

Support Acts: Cavalera

Notes: Demanufacture 30th Anniversary tour.

Heart

Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 21

Support Acts: Todd Rundgren, Cheap Trick

Paul McCartney

Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Nov. 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Queensryche

Tour Dates: Nov. 8 - Dec. 20

Support Acts: Accept

Sleep Theory

Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Oct. 12

Support Acts: Nevertel, Oxymorrons, Strayview

Sonata Arctica

Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Oct. 4

Support Acts: Powerglove

Spiritbox

Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 7

Support Acts: Periphery, Honey Revenge

The Sword

Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Oct. 26

Support Acts: Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Pink Fuzz, Moon Destroys

Xoth

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 5

Support Acts: Inoculation

Also of Note:

* The lineup for the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise has been revealed. Amorphis, Dark Tranquility, Eluveitie, Gama Bomb, Hirax, Insomnium, Kamelot, Tyr, Vio-Lence and more will set sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas Jan. 29 - Feb. 2.

* Puscifer have booked a pair of special shows in Los Angeles on Aug. 11 where fans will experience their upcoming album live at Exchange L.A. The shows will be filmed for a future release.

* Organizers have called off the inaugural Unhinged Festival, but instead several of the acts will play headline shows at Denver area clubs. The Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge, Sanguisugabogg, Khemmis and Suicide Cages will all play Mission Ballroom on July 26. Power Trip, Gatecreeper, 200 Stab Wounds, Nailed Shut MA are now booked for Ogden Theatre on July 27.