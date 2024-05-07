Ronnie Radke Names the New Rock + Metal Artists He’s Most Excited About

In a new interview, Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke named the new bands he's the most excited about at the moment.

Rock Feed shared an in-depth interview with the singer earlier today (May 7) where they covered a variety of topics, from Radke's outspokenness to writing songs in prison and beyond.

Toward the end of the discussion, Radke was asked which new bands he's been into lately. We list the artists he mentioned below, what he said about them and a couple of other facts about the band.

Sleep Theory

"Sleep Theory, they have potential, right? I see that they have potential," Radke said.

Sleep Theory garnered a large following in January of 2023 after they shared a TikTok featuring their song "Another Way," which went viral. It accumulated half a million views in a little over a day, and later that year, they went on tour with Beartooth.

This year, they're playing some of the biggest rock and metal festivals in the country, including Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple. See all of their tour dates on their website.

Sleep Theory, 'Another Way'

Kublai Khan TX

"I don't know how long this band's been around, but Kublai Khan (TX)," Radke continued. "Bro, I love that band! I think that band's sick, dude. And I know people love that band too."

Kublai Khan TX formed in 2009 and have released four studio albums, with the most recent being 2019's Absolute. However, they just put out a new single called "Low Tech" in late March.

Kublai Khan TX, 'Low Tech'

Jeris Johnson

Jeris Johnson is one of the supporting acts on Falling in Reverse's upcoming North American tour.

"I feel like Jeris, if he doesn't become a superstar, he will become a [producer] Rick Rubin," Radke said. "He'll become something, that's what I think, and I'm good with this kind of stuff... By the way, he doesn't do drugs, he doesn't drink, he goes to bed on time. And that's why I liked him."

Jeris Johnson, 'Ode to Metal'

See the full interview with Radke below.

Ronnie Radke Names the New Rock + Metal Artists He's Most Excited About