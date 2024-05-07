Falling in Reverse are finally back with new music, dropping the super heavy new song "Ronald" featuring guest turns from Slaughter to Prevail vocalist Alex Terrible and rap-rocker Tech N9ne.

Things have been relatively quiet since singer Ronnie Radke's X account was deleted back in late February. Radke had been one of the more interesting follows on the site, often engaging in viral conversations and at times beefing with other peers in the music industry as well as some of the followers on his social media account.

As for the new song, it's a full on hard-hitting banger! Ronnie Radke is on fire with a brutal, in-your-face rocker that's accentuated by the heavy additions of Alex Terrible and the rapid-fire raps of Tech N9ne.

Take a listen to Falling in Reverse's "Ronald" and check out the lyrics below.

Falling in Reverse Featuring Alex Terrible + Tech N9ne, "Ronald"

Falling in Reverse, "Ronald" Lyrics

Once upon a time, everything was alright

I used to feel safe, not a worry in sight

Then I grew up, quickly realized The world is a fucked up place sometimes

Death is at your door Reaching in from the other side

It's time to cut the cord Hangin' on like a parasite (Go!) Don't hesitate, you're hangin' on for your life

Don't hesitate, you're reachin' out for the light

Walking on a razor's edge

My blood runs black,

I'm not your friend Pull from the depths of the thirty -six chambers (Ah!)

pull the trigger

Give a bullet to a stranger

Pull from the depths of the thirty -six chambers

pull the trigger

Give a bullet to a stranger

I don't wanna die

But I'm not gonna live

In a place so cold in a world like this

Crucify me

It’s blasphemy

Throw me in the fire

Let me burn for eternity

Burn for eternity

Burn for eternity

I will never be the one

That’ll ever back down

Never turn around and run Never, never, never back down Deep into the trench of a place unknown

Lies a dead man clutched to the bottom of a throne

At the bottom of a hole that nobody wants to go

It's the devil that you know that's gotta hold up on your wicked soul

When there summin' your mind

and you're thinkin' the devil is makin' the crime

And the people are evil

and never no demon designer

The opposite of a divine? No!

Yes!

The hell is in front of you, side and behind?

I can feel every sign of a human decline

I'm believin' the time is upon us when all of our people are blind!

Yo!

Red rain, saw it fallin' from a tower's dead plane

Head bang, Mandalay Bay Hotel on a lead cane

Sex change could get you caught up in death's reign

She played sane but really imitating Ed Gein

How did we get this way? Negative shit to say when we get this way

Havin' a fit today

So they wanna make a bitch decay

My son's mom went gone I was really wrong

I thought I was gone

I vomit so shame for my son

But I didn't go John Muhammad

So the devil's right here

On this level wide tier

That’s cuz when rebels ready to pop the heavy metal I fear

Abomination, babin' Fakin'

Consecration Hatin' Wastin' education

Got the killer, wanna kill ‘em gotta chase em’

Go!

Go! Spiraling out of control

And deeper down the rabbit hole

What's Next From Falling in Reverse?

In addition to dropping a new song, the band has announced that their next album will be titled Popular Monster. That's the same name as their 2019 hit single. The album is due July 26 through Epitaph Records.

In addition, the band will be hitting the road for a major late summer / early fall tour that features Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides, Tech N9ne, Jeris Johnson and Nathan James. The "Popular Mons Tour II" tour gets underway Aug. 18 in Nampa, Idaho and runs through Sept. 26 in Los Angeles.